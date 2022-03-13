Have you ever faced challenges on your device; maybe the cellphone or the computer is just not responding in the manner in which you are accustomed to it responding?
You know… quick… sharp… rapid response?
Suddenly you find yourself having to hit the "control, alt, delete" buttons at the same time to totally reset and reboot everything. Or, perhaps you have to turn the phone off, let it sit idle for a couple of minutes (miracle right?) and then turn it back on.
Bingo! You are back in business! It's now working as it should. Speed is back! You are hitting all the right spots at a rapid pace now. And all you did was reset.
Life can be a bit like that. Sometimes you need a life reset; you know.… a vacay, a shopping trip, a run to the beach, a hike in the woods or whatever it is that brings you a time of refreshing.
Today, as I write this column, I am in Houston, Texas. I've pulled away for a reset; a time for my wife and I as pastors to disconnect from the normal and to attend a time of refreshing for pastors and ministers. I've chosen the Church Multiplication Network annual conference.
Well, some are thinking right now...."Is that refreshing?" You bet. We sit under solid rock teaching and technique for three days. We come and go as we wish, choose what we attend and grab some personal time in a nice restaurant at times and of course, we are engaged with a lit worship team that sings the songs of the church like a rock star.
It's got the touch of the Holy Spirit upon it as we submit our weary hearts to the whole process. It's a reset.
And… we are among thousands of others who want a reset too. We are understood; not judged. We are accepted; not questionedz We are encouraged to the hilt!
Joy and I laughed. Joy and I cried. Joy and I clapped. Joy and I smiled. Joy and I were stretched in our faith to receive the call and the mandate to go back to the norm of our existence and light the fire of God's presence in the ministry setting we call home. It's been good.
Tomorrow we mount up with wings like an eagle on Southwest Airlines and we fly the trek back to North Carolina. I'm excited! Joy is excited! We are ready beyond the reset to fan the flames of revival in our church and in our community.
Luke 5:16 sums it up well. We "removed ourselves to a lonely place" to pray, to praise, to rest, to relax, to refuel, to reset.
Jesus did this. He separated himself from the norm of ministry to different places to find a place of reset. He, too, was human (although divine). He was pressured like us. He was in need of the recharge as well.
I'm so glad that we did this. I'm so glad for us, but also glad for all who receive from us. We have been reset. We will now function differently!
You have a great week. If you need to reset, do so. Find yourself a choice spot that meets your delight. You won't regret it; and the people you hang with will appreciate it also.
Dr. Wallace Phillips is Senior Pastor of Carpenter's Shop International Church in Ahoskie and a native of Perquimans County. Write him today at wallacephillips@kw.com.