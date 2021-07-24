EDENTON — Another great sign of the freshness of summer are the ripe juicy cantaloupes which are now in season.
The sweet aroma of this light orange treat is only one of the reasons that cantaloupe are the most popular melon in the United States. Cantaloupes grown in Chowan County are famous statewide.
What makes our cantaloupes so special?
The soil is predominately Conetoe-Wando-Seabrook, which is unique to Rocky Hock and Chowan County and allows for better drainage. This is thought to make cantaloupes sweeter, crisper and longer-lasting. Rocky Hock cantaloupes are also known for being smaller in size but sweeter to the taste.
During the month of July, the Edenton/Chowan Chamber of Commerce and the Chowan County Cooperative Extension have partnered with local restaurants and cantaloupe farmers to help promote this locally grown gem. Six restaurants have agreed to prepare dishes featuring cantaloupe to serve during the month. The dishes range from fruit salad to cantaloupe bread. The participating restaurants include Sweet Reason’s, Edenton Coffee House, 309 Bistro, Soda Shop and Old Colony Smokehouse.
Farmers who donated the cantaloupes to the restaurants include Mike Evans, Neal Bass, Jasper Evans and Adam Bunch.
The best way to pick a cantaloupe is by smell. The fruit should have a sweet, slightly musky scent. A good cantaloupe feels heavy for its size, has a rind that resembles raised netting and a stem end that yields slightly when pressed with your thumb.
Get them now while they are fresh and enjoy them alone or try something new at one of our local restaurants serving cantaloupe recipes this month.
Mary Morris is both director of the Chowan Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension and an Extension agent specializing in family and consumer sciences.