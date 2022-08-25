During the Revolutionary War against England, army chaplains worked tirelessly to win the souls of our soldiers for Jesus Christ. These heroic chaplains distributed Bibles to the soldiers, visited the sick and wounded, and worked tirelessly to sustain the morale of the Colonial Army.
These chaplains were often exposed to the same dangers of the battlefield and the same deprivations as the soldiers in army encampments. Nevertheless, these men of God were true “Soldiers of the Cross.”
Chaplains often used the hymnal in their work, believing the messages found in them would encourage the soldiers of our armies. We still need hymns for worship today.
An example of one such bold chaplain was the Rev. James Caldwell. He was a Presbyterian minister who served as a chaplain in the Continental Army between 1776 and 1781. The British called Caldwell “The Rebel Priest” and “The High Priest of the Rebellion.” They offered a reward for his capture.
Once when a Colonial military company ran out of musket wadding during a Springfield, New Jersey battle, Caldwell went to a nearby Presbyterian Church and retrieved several Isaac Watts’ hymnals. Recognizing the encouragement soldiers could get from hymns, Caldwell passed them out to the soldiers. Caldwell reportedly shouted, “Now put Watts into them, boys.”
Who was the Rev. Isaac Watts? Watts was a Congregational minister, hymn writer, theologian and logician. He is credited with writing many hymns, including “When I Survey the Wonderous Cross,” “Joy to the World,” and “Our God, Our Help in Ages Past.”
Watts is recognized as the “godfather of English hymnody.” Many of his hymns are still used today in our churches. In addition, they have been translated into many languages and remain indispensable in church worship services.
Caldwell was not only an influential clergyman; his bold patriotism as a chaplain for our Colonial Army was representative of what serving God and man is all about. He was fearless in the face of enemy threats to his personal safety.
He was, however, greatly concerned about enemy threats to his family. While Caldwell was away from home on a military mission, British soldiers arrived at his home and his wife was shot to death in front of their children. The British soldiers then destroyed the Caldwells’ home.
Caldwell was devastated by his wife’s death. He would meet his own death the following year in service to his country.
Many other chaplains served with the same commitment to God and our armies during the Revolutionary War. The chaplains and clergy during the Revolutionary War were ultimate role models and examples of what real Soldiers of the Cross were then and now. Their ministry carried them far beyond their Sunday morning pulpits to places they could hold more remarkable services for the glory of God, their country, and their fellow man.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.