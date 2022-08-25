During the Revolutionary War against England, army chaplains worked tirelessly to win the souls of our soldiers for Jesus Christ. These heroic chaplains distributed Bibles to the soldiers, visited the sick and wounded, and worked tirelessly to sustain the morale of the Colonial Army.

These chaplains were often exposed to the same dangers of the battlefield and the same deprivations as the soldiers in army encampments. Nevertheless, these men of God were true “Soldiers of the Cross.”