How acutely aware are we of the impact the ripples from COVID-19 created around the world? What child has not skidded a rock across a body of water to watch the ripple effect of that action?
Political sociologist Brent Cooper says the ripple effect is an abstract metaphor to describe how our actions (or non-actions) reverberate throughout the physical and social worlds.
How does this metaphor impact sinful behavior? Consider Achan’s sin. Even though forbidden, Achan hoarded some “devoted things” that God had commanded to be destroyed.
According to Joshua 7:19-21, “Then Joshua said to Achan, ‘My son, give glory to the Lord, the God of Israel, and give him the praise. Tell me what you have done; do not hide it from me.’ Achan replied; It is true! I have sinned against the Lord, the God of Israel. This is what I have done: When I saw in the plunder a beautiful robe from Babylonia, two hundred shekels of silver and a wedge of gold weighing fifty shekels, I coveted them and took them. They are hidden in the ground inside my tent, with the silver underneath.’“
Achan committed a severe offense that affected everyone. I imagine there are times when one says, “I am just a tiny speck in this sea of people. God won’t take notice of my little sin.”
That’s absolutely not true. God is omnipresent! Thirty-six men died, thirty-six women were widowed, and countless children were left fatherless because of Achan’s sin. The entire nation felt the effects of his sin, including his family and all their belongings.
Luke 12:2-3 states, “There is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed or hidden that will not be made known. What you have said in the dark will be heard in the daylight, and what you have whispered in the ear in the inner rooms will be proclaimed from the roofs.” Your actions or inactions will have a ripple effect on everyone. Every action has a reaction.
Since Adam and Eve cast the first sin into our human existence, the ripples have spread ever outward. We are not sure why Cain’s sacrifice was not acceptable to the Lord, but Cain became angry and vengeful, murdering his brother Abel. Cain was pompous in that he scoffed to God when asked of Abel’s whereabouts, “I don’t know (where he is). Am I my brother’s keeper?” God warned Cain that there were no worries if he did what was right. However, if he did not do what was right; sin was crouching at his door. So, from the very beginning, sin has destroyed and separated families.
Read Psalm 139 to see God through David’s perspective: “God is all-seeing, all-knowing, all-powerful, and everywhere present. God already knows everything there is to know about us, even to the number of hairs on our heads. God knows us, God is with us, and His greatest gift is to allow us to know Him.”
Our prayer should be David’s as we read in verses 23-24: “Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.”
Place value on your “self.” As we face choices, we must value ourselves enough to choose God’s way in every decision, knowing that our wills may influence our family, friends, and others today and for future generations.
Just before an election, extravagant promises abound, but too often, we find the promises are empty and hollow — far from the truth. Christians also make extraordinary claims: “Jesus is the answer!” “Believe in God!” “Follow me to church!” Our wisdom is shown in our actions and our speech. The knowledge of God that helps control the tongue can help control all our actions.
Practice the ripple effect of God’s word as you study your Bible. Read contemporary Christian books but with discernment. Commit not to gossip about others, wherein you will notice others are not gossiping with you.
Think about it for a minute — it doesn’t have to be sinful behavior that causes this ripple effect. It can also be positive action. Pledge to stop complaining because it is pointless anyway. You will hear fewer complaints from others. Have positive, complimentary comments to make to others, and you will find there is more cheer in your day. The ripples of your choices will reach far beyond your own life. Go out — create some good!
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.