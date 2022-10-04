Museum of the Albemarle will soon open an exhibit on boat builders in the Albemarle region. “Rock of the Eye: Boatbuilding Around the Albemarle Sound” opens to museum members on Monday from 6 p.m. 8 p.m. during the Friends of Museum of the Albemarle’s annual meeting.
The exhibit’s title refers to a phrase used by early boat builders, “rock of the eye.” Boat builders in the Albemarle Sound region relied on traditions and their eyes to build symmetrical, balanced, robust boats to sail the rough seas and choppy and wind-driven sounds and rivers.
Why was this a common expression? The early settlers used local wood, oak, juniper, cypress and pine, which are living materials. As wood dries it releases moisture and moves throughout the boat’s construction.
These boatwrights rarely owned the levels, squares and measuring tools used by modern boat builders. They used systems passed down by their families based on set dimensions determined by story-poles, a stick marked with lines and notches for board lengths.
They used pattern boards as templates to achieve results established by their ancestors. For launch purposes, the boatyards were in many instances a series of poles driven at angles into the ground in fields, adjoining houses and close to rivers, creeks and sounds. The boats were laid out according to their stem or keel, a reference to the “stems” found in the hulls of beans. These ran the length of the boat. Frames were added later to accommodate the planking to form and shape the boats.
The “eye” was the rock boatwrights relied on to keep the many compound angles right to ensure the boat’s integrity and design while also upholding the family’s boatbuilding traditions.
Indigenous people living in coastal North Carolina had been building boats for about 10,000 years. They shared many of their boatbuilding traditions with the new settlers in the region. Their knowledge of various woods and the hollowing-out of tree trunks to make canoes helped teach the newcomers how to build split-hull boats known as periaugers. These boats were used from the Colonial period through the Civil War. We owe much to the tribes that lived between the land and the waters around the Albemarle Sound.
On Monday, Oct. 10, we celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day at the museum, and on the same evening, we open “Rock of the Eye.” There’s an Algonquin saying: “If we cease sharing our stories, our knowledge becomes lost.”
Please join us in celebrating the museum’s 55th anniversary by supporting the museum, a place where we keep the stories and honor the past.