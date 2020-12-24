Round-up: St. Paul's AME Zion and Luke

A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Perquimans Weekly is giving you a chance to brush 2020 off your shoulder with Good bye 2020, a special page that will appear in a January edition of the newspaper. We are looking for one or two sentences of things you’d like to see go away when 2020 ends.
All we ask is that you keep it kid friendly and positive. Enter for a chance to win $100 simply by telling us why you are done with 2020! The page is sponsored by Bass’s Landscape Lawncare LLC in Edenton.
Submissions can be sent via goodbye2020.apgenc.com Entries will be collected from across eastern NC and we will produce a page that will go in all Adams Publishing Group’s newspapers in January.
In other news, see our new web page at PerquimansWeekly.com – that’s our gift to the community. Check it out!
Speaking of good will, Greater St. Paul’s AME Zion Church recently received a $25,000 grant to feed the needy/community, Pastor Todd French said. Last Sunday Dec 20, the church provided free hot meals from the Bout Thyme Restaurant in Downtown Hertford. This is just church’s first project with many more to follow.
Per Area Extension Agent Jared Harrell, the North Carolina Extension Service is updating our livestock producer list. Do you have horses, goats, sheep, pigs, cattle or raise hay? Join the email list to stay up to date on the latest research based information. Email jared_harrell@ncsu.edu or call 252-426-5428 to subscribe to the email list.
Lastly, we’ll leave you with this from the Book of Luke about the birth of Jesus.
Luke 2:1-20 New International Version (NIV):
1 In those days Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world. 2 (This was the first census that took place while[a] Quirinius was governor of Syria.) 3 And everyone went to their own town to register.
4 So Joseph also went up from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to Bethlehem the town of David, because he belonged to the house and line of David. 5 He went there to register with Mary, who was pledged to be married to him and was expecting a child.
6 While they were there, the time came for the baby to be born, 7 and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger, because there was no guest room available for them. 8 And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night.
9 An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. 10 But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. 11 Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. 12 This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.”
13 Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, 14 “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.”
15 When the angels had left them and gone into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about.”
16 So they hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby, who was lying in the manger. 17 When they had seen him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child, 18 and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them.
19 But Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart.
20 The shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things they had heard and seen, which were just as they had been told.