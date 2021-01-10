Rowell's Words: Heroes

This is the promised second part from last week’s regarding the 1978 Winslow Oil Fire. Early on a Tuesday morning Jan. 10 there was an explosion and subsequent fire at the Winslow Oil Company facility just off West Grubbs St. It engulfed the entire business and posed a threat to the surrounding area.
Any event of this magnitude presents some interesting individual stories. I would like to share a few that I have learned of. I do not mean to say these are all, or the most important; simply, these are the one I know of. My apologies in advance to any omitted.
First, you need to know, that our local fire department answered a house fire call at 2:00 a.m. that morning prior to this going down at 7:55 a.m. So much for a good night’s sleep! Sid Eley was on that call and later was on his way to school to teach his class when the explosion occurred. He was dressed for the indoors, but went straight to the site and a long, cold day ahead.
Jimmy “Catfish” Hunter had been hunting and heard the initial blast. He came to the scene and was later talking with some fireman in the street. Another tank exploded sending a metal cap flying in their direction. They scattered but one of the firemen was struck and sent to the hospital. Jimmy later went home and brought back dry, warm clothes for the firemen.
In the spirit of a dedicated fireman, Ed Leicester was home in bed recovering from the flu. This did not stop him from getting up and answering the call. Lloyd Lane was the owner of Farmer’s Feed and Seed. He was also a fireman and was operating a pumper to contain the spread while helplessly watching his own business burn to the ground.
The Salvation Army came and provided much needed, and appreciated, hot coffee to the men. Ladies of the town also gathered at the Methodist Church kitchen to prepare and serve soup and sandwiches to the crews. The ladies went to the Colonial Store that was then in the strip mall on Grubbs Street. The store had run out of ground beef; but, the manager donated sirloin steaks to the cause.
The men took turns going to the church for rest and food. There was a hammer hanging outside the kitchen and some wondered why. It didn’t take them long to find out. When they tried to remove their coats they discovered that the clasps were frozen shut and they had to beat the ice off their coats with the hammer to take them off.
There had to be many individual tales over those several days. These are just a few that I have been told.
The craziest I heard was of a tenant that lived in a house nearby. A piece of one of the tanks went air bourne and landed in his back yard. His only damage was it destroyed his dog’s food bowl. He later asked for reimbursement . His landlord said if it meant that much to him, with all the other destruction around, he didn’t have the heart to turn him down.
In closing, let me say we were fortunate then, and still are, to have the dedication of first responders we have in this town and county.
They give their time and risk life and limb to be there for us when needed. Let’s us never neglect to show our support and appreciation.
