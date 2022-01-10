After an overindulgent and very long holiday season we often look toward healthier habits for the new year. Many make New Year’s resolutions to improve their lifestyle, but these resolutions can come back to haunt you year after year.
Although New Year’s resolutions began with ancient Babylonians and Romans making promises to God to better their behavior in the year to come, it is now primarily the western culture with ties to the practice of lent and self-sacrifice.
Today, roughly half of the U.S. population claims to make New Year’s resolutions. Improving physical and mental health is at the top of the list of popular resolutions which emphasize more exercise and eating and drinking less. Not only eating less, but eating better seems to be a priority for many.
The best way to plan a healthier meal is to use fresh simple ingredients. One entrée that comes to mind is a hearty salad with a variety of vegetables and proteins. A Salade Niçoise is perfect for a lighter meal and is dressed with a flavorful vinaigrette made with healthy olive oil.
This salad originated in the French city of Nice and is traditionally made of tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, Niçoise olives and anchovies.
Many recipes use canned tuna packed in oil, but I like to sear a tuna steak and slice it fanned out atop this pretty composed salad. Other fish can also be used such as swordfish or salmon. And if you avoid fish or seafood grilled, chicken also works well.
Flavorful additions for a fully vegetarian recipe are roasted baby artichoke hearts and fava beans.
This week I have included my recipe for Salade Niçoise.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton.