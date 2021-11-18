I think most of us are aware of the Serenity Prayer. Maybe it is so familiar that there is the possibility that it can be ignored or not seen as anything connected to our daily lives.
I would submit that it may contain the most powerful 26 words in the English language. It is so incredibly compelling that it can be a wonderful foundation for our lives, every moment of every day. “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”
Man, that “wisdom thing” is a killer....
So, there we were, stuck in traffic. Some idiot had pulled in front of a cement truck, which then swerved and turned over, causing an incredible mess. More importantly to me, it was also the cause of my now being late to an important event. Several hundred people were waiting for me to arrive at a large church to ordain five people to the priesthood. This was a very big deal which had been in planning for months, and nothing could happen until I arrived. I just could not be late for this service, Serenity Prayer be damned.
So, what did I do? I complained. I mumbled words a bishop should not mumble, I drummed my fingers on the steering wheel. I kept leaning out of the window to see what the idiots ahead were doing, or not doing. I talked about how stupid some people could be. And guess what? Even after all of that, the cement truck was still on its side, we were still not moving, and the people waiting for me in the church were still waiting. Hmmmm.
The perverse part of all of this was that I knew perfectly well that my moaning and groaning were not going to have any effect whatsoever, except to raise my blood pressure and irritate my wife.
Looking back at this woeful display I could clearly see who the idiot had been. I asked myself why in the world I behaved as I did. Indeed, why?
I bet everyone reading this sad confession can relate to the entire story. Why do we allow ourselves to get trapped like this? It is so obvious and so simple: We want things to go our way. When they don’t, we have a choice to make about how we respond. We can choose to give in to the power of self-serving sin and behave as the child I was, or we can whisper the Serenity Prayer.
The thing is, I did have the wisdom to know the difference that day. I knew very well that my being upset was not going to change the situation, yet I did it anyway. Sin tempts us to go ahead and behave in ways that are selfish and wrong even when we know exactly what we are doing.
I wish I had a magic formula we could all use to avoid this ever happening, but so far I have not come up with one. My only advice to myself, and to you, is that when we encounter these situations in our lives we take a big deep breath, slowly say the Serenity Prayer and really pay attention to each of those 26 words.
Happily, the people at the church were good sports and sang some hymns and chatted when they knew I was on my way, but held up in traffic. When I finally came in they sang, “He once was lost, but now is found.” Hallelujah! Thank God for understanding people.