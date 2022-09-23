The clergy and chaplains who served our armies during the Revolutionary War had a tremendous impact on our country’s heritage. They were courageous, bold and godly-inspired in their service to our soldiers.

While our armies fought the British, our chaplains were also at the front serving as spiritual warriors. They were instrumental in defining God’s word to our founding fathers. They never put politics over the word of God. They recognized that the whole word of God, with no compromise, was the key to America becoming the great nation. Prayer to God was the great general of our success during the Revolutionary War. These chaplains were actual soldiers of the cross.