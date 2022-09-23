...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The clergy and chaplains who served our armies during the Revolutionary War had a tremendous impact on our country’s heritage. They were courageous, bold and godly-inspired in their service to our soldiers.
While our armies fought the British, our chaplains were also at the front serving as spiritual warriors. They were instrumental in defining God’s word to our founding fathers. They never put politics over the word of God. They recognized that the whole word of God, with no compromise, was the key to America becoming the great nation. Prayer to God was the great general of our success during the Revolutionary War. These chaplains were actual soldiers of the cross.
The Rev. Hezekiah Smith was one of these soldiers of the cross. A Baptist minister and church planter from Haverhill, Massachusetts, Smith graduated from Princeton University and was active in the establishment of Rhode Island College, later named Brown University.
Smith traveled throughout New Hampshire and Maine, preaching the gospel of Christ in remote locations that were known to lack spiritual leadership. His sermons resulted in the establishment of 13 churches.
Smith also served as an army chaplain during the Revolutionary War from 1776 until 1780. He was hard working, fulfilling his responsibilities to God and the Continental Army which he served. Smith was bold in his encouragement of soldiers and his ministering to the wounded, often putting himself in mortal danger. For his efforts, Smith earned the respect of Gen. George Washington.
While first and foremost a pastor to soldiers, Smith returned home as soon as he was released from the army. He went back to pastoring his congregation in Haverhill, but continued to correspond with Washington, and hosted the general when he visited Smith in 1789.
Chaplain Ammi R. Robbins, another Revolutionary War chaplain, documented his experiences as he visited the wounded. He wrote, “My heart is grieved, as I visit the poor soldiers, much distress, and miserable accommodations. One very sick young soldier from Massachusetts asked me to save him if possible, saying he was not fit to die: “I cannot die; do, sir, pray for me.”
The suffering that Robbins witnessed touched his heart and stirred his sympathy; he knew the war was being fought for a just cause. Robbins also was a courageous soldier of the cross who continued to serve God and the troops of our Continental Army.
Smith, Robbins and other clergymen and chaplains during the Revolutionary War gave their best to the Master. Their faith and dedication to God outside their pulpits on Sunday mornings gave others the encouragement and strength that eventually brought victory against England. They laid the groundwork that influenced our founding fathers to found the United States of America as a Christian nation.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.