My cell phone rang. I picked it up with a simple, "Hello, this is Pastor Wallace."
I listened as the caller began with a type of apology that was multifaceted. She apologized for having to call, for the subject that she wanted to ask about, for the reality that she didn't know how to respond to the challenges of today's society, just to name a few.
I proceeded to tell her to take her time and share with me. I tried to offer her the security of letting her know I would do my best to bring her to some sense of peace and resolve with her questions. She seemed eager, yet somewhat embarrassed.
"I want to ask you if this vaccination is the Mark of The Beast that is mentioned in the Bible." she continued.
I did my best to bring her to a place of understanding that there is simply no way that the COVID-19 vaccination could serve as such. Then, she wanted an answer for just why I could come to that conclusion.
First of all, let me say that in the grand scheme of things biblically, when the Mark of the Beast is released upon the earth, Christians will not be here. As believers in Christ, we will be gone!
The Anti-Christ will be the one who leads with this power-play that enables people to buy and sell during what we know as The Great Tribulation.
Revelation 13:16,17 says... "It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark..."
This event will take place during the tribulation. Christ-followers are taken away via the rapture of the Church (I Thessalonians 4:16, 17). After the rapture the Anti-Christ comes on the scene offering peace to those who will follow his way. However, there will be no peace; only manipulation and control.
My friend your peace is found in Jesus Christ. He is the only means of peace for you and for this troubled world.
There is no way on this earth that this vaccination can be a sort of Mark of the Beast. Though many, just like my caller that day, are very confused about the events of the day, you can rest assured that this is but a dress-rehearsal for what is to come.
Jesus spoke of birth pains in the gospels. We are nearing the end. Get ready!
True peace is only found in trusting Jesus in these days of tremendous uncertainty.
Dr. Wallace Phillips is Sr. Pastor of Carpenter's Shop International Church in Ahoskie and a native of Perquimans County. You can write him at wallace@barnabas21.com.