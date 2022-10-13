In 1995, my then 30-year-old daughter, Michele, was diagnosed with cervical cancer. The surgeon at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill assured us in June 1996 that if she stayed cancer free for two years, we would have won the battle against this horrendous disease.

In January 1997, our prayers were answered; she was declared cancer free, and we were filled with thankfulness and gratitude to our heavenly Father for this miracle.