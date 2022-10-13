In 1995, my then 30-year-old daughter, Michele, was diagnosed with cervical cancer. The surgeon at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill assured us in June 1996 that if she stayed cancer free for two years, we would have won the battle against this horrendous disease.
In January 1997, our prayers were answered; she was declared cancer free, and we were filled with thankfulness and gratitude to our heavenly Father for this miracle.
God gave us a short reprieve; however, the situation quickly turned dark again. So as not to belabor the story, I will say Michele passed away in April 2001 from cancer, its treatments, and its complications. She was 38 years old.
Before she passed, Michele sat with her pastor and planned her Celebration of Life service. One of the Scriptures she chose that has lingered with me through these 21 years is found in Isaiah 40:28-31: “Do you not know? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall, but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.”
There is such a tremendous lesson in the above-quoted Bible verses. It offered spiritual hope to Michele, allowing her to look forward to walking the Streets of Gold with her Savior. Her pain, suffering and tears would be no more.
The great theologian Matthew Henry explained it quite eloquently: “Where God had begun the work of grace, he will perfect it. He will help those who, in humble dependence on him, help themselves. As the day, so shall the strength be. In the strength of Divine grace, their souls shall ascend above the world. They shall run the way of God’s commandments cheerfully. Let us watch against unbelief, pride, and self-confidence. If we go forth in our own strength, we shall faint and utterly fall; but having our hearts and our hopes in heaven, we shall be carried above all difficulties and be enabled to lay hold of the prize of our high calling in Christ Jesus.”
We describe God as best we can with our limited knowledge, but this is restricted to what we experience on earth. We are encouraged to expect renewed strength and persevering grace from the divine power of our God. Like this, we are discouraged from giving in to a distrustful and murmuring spirit. We are found guilty of underestimating Him while depending on our fundamental understanding.
Did you know that an eagle knows when a storm is coming long before it arrives? He will fly to some high spot and wait for the winds; when the storm hits, it sets its wings, so the wind will pick it up and lift it above the storm. As the storm rages below, the eagle soars above it. In essence, the eagle does not escape the storm but uses it to lift it higher.
Perhaps that is a good metaphor for us to apply to our lives. When the storms of life accost us (illness, tragedy, failure, natural disasters), we can rise above them like the eagle. God’s Word encourages and empowers us. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths shall faint and be weary, and young men shall feebly stumble and fall exhausted.
We must harmonize with difficulties, with mortality, with illness, and yes, with old age. Notwithstanding your chronological age, we must be sensitive to our surroundings and steadfast in virtue and gratitude.
Someone said that faith for the Christian is like flight for an eagle: essential to survive and thrive. It is a privilege to watch the bald eagles as they soar above the Albemarle Sound here at our home. They will hover over the waters, locate their prey, then dive-bomb into the sound, retrieve a large rockfish in their talons and carry it back to their nest and eaglets.
As the babies mature, the parent eagles begin fluffing the nest, removing some comfort, then bringing less and less food until the eaglets must begin foraging for their own food. Consequently, the parents give the eaglets the gift of flight — the gift of life.
Similarly, God uses our struggles to strengthen us and help us develop our character. We should not say that God sent hardships our way; He permits them. How we meet them is whether we grow in grace. We can be defeated by them or rise above them. It is a choice we make.
God has not forsaken us, so what is He doing then? He is giving strength to the weary; power to the weak. God knows our future — remember, even the hairs on our heads are numbered! His plans for us are excellent and full of hope. That does not mean we will be spared pain, suffering or hardship; it means God will see us through to a glorious conclusion.
Remember Jeremiah 29:11:“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Stay strong, and keep the faith!
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.