“One man dies in full vigor, completely secure and at ease, his body well nourished, his bones rich with marrow. Another man dies in bitterness of soul, never having enjoyed anything good. Side by side, they lie in the dust, and worms cover them both.” — Job 21:23-26
We will inevitably die — both the wicked and the righteous. Job points out how various the circumstances may be of our dying. Note: one man in the prime of life, healthy and vigorous, dies suddenly while another, full of bitterness and no joy, dies slowly; yet there is little difference between the physical death of the two. They each will be returned to dust. We are reminded that the death of the physical body is the birth of the soul into another world.
According to Ecclesiastes 2:13-16, “I saw that wisdom is better than folly, just as light is better than darkness. The wise man has eyes in his head while the fool walks in the darkness, but I came to realize that the same fate overtakes them both. Then I thought in my heart, ‘The fate of the fool will overtake me also. What then do I gain by being wise? I said in my heart; this too is meaningless.’ For the wise man, like the fool, will not be long remembered; in days to come, both will be forgotten. Like the fool, the wise man too must die!”
I have believed Solomon wrote the Book of Ecclesiastes all my life, although many philosophers debate that. Whoever wrote this book had a limited vision because, to his way of thinking, he believed death made everything in life insignificant; he could not see the triumph over death that Jesus’ coming would bring to the world. I believe faith in Jesus Christ makes the difference between eternal death and eternal life. Wisdom does enable one to work graciously in the way of the Lord and contrary to this ignorance compels people to rebel against limitations and they end up making choices and decisions that negatively impact themselves and others.
I find some amount of controversy in the Book of Ecclesiastes, and it does not leave me with a feeling of optimism. However, taken as a whole, the book does face hard facts and truths about life after death. Someone said its contents reveal a proper, God-fearing attitude toward life and that isolated verses such as those I chose should be understood within the context of the whole book. I agree.
Revelation 1:1-3 states: “The revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave him to show his servants what must soon take place. He made it known by sending his angel to his servant John. Blessed is the one who reads the words of this prophecy, and blessed are those who hear it and take to heart what is written in it because the time is near.” The point here is that the end of life may come at any time, giving urgency to what John writes about standing before the throne of God.
But all this chatter is about physical death. What about spiritual death? Perhaps spiritual life should be defined at the outset. The Apostle Luke said in 2:52, “And Jesus increased in wisdom and stature, and in favor with God and man.”
Jesus, our most excellent example of spirituality, exemplary in every way, taught us with gentleness and love. A God-spark arising from our very souls beckons us to become like Him. All that we are or hope to become is involved directly with Jesus. Spiritual life pertains to the Spirit or the soul (not physical) in our approach to life.
So now Ephesians 2:1-2 is more clearly understood. It states, “As for you, you were dead in your transgressions and sins in which you used to live when you followed the ways of this world….” Spiritual death means separation from God, and without Him, we are headed for everlasting death. I believe I can be physically alive yet spiritually dead, and only by the grace of God will I be afforded the gift of spirituality.
The Apostle Peter said in 1 Peter 4:3-6: “For you have spent enough time in the past doing what pagans choose to do — living in debauchery, lust, drunkenness, orgies, carousing and detestable idolatry. They think it strange that you do not plunge with them into the same flood of dissipation, and they heap abuse on you. But they will have to give account to him who is ready to judge the living and the dead. For this is the reason, the gospel was preached even to those who are now dead, so that they might be judged according to men in regard to the body, but live according to God in regard to the Spirit.”
If we live for God, we will be filled with the Spirit of God. Sinful desires lose their appeal when we stay in the word, depending on Christ to help us through. Trials humble us and make us stronger. In 1 John 5:13, we read, “I write these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God so that you may know that you have eternal life.” Only God can give us confirmation of the Holy Spirit and can complete the process in our lives as we strive to be Spirit-filled, living our lives dedicated to the true God.
Revelation 2:11 states, “He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches He who overcomes will not be hurt at all by the second death.” And in chapter 20, verses 14-15, it is written, “Then death and Hades were thrown into the lake of fire. The lake of fire is the second death. If anyone’s name was not found written in the book of life, he was thrown into the lake of fire.”
No one can escape physical death; however, we can escape spiritual death, eternal separation from God, the absolute destination of the wicked.
I believe faith in Jesus Christ makes the difference between eternal death and eternal life. If my life is one of spirituality, then I should have no fear of physical death. I just have to ask for salvation; then I have to live and breathe it.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.