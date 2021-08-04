Spiritual formation may be a new term for some, but the concept is deeply rooted in Scripture. Spiritual formation is the method by which believers become Christ-like.
Richard J. Foster wrote: “Superficiality is the curse of our age. The doctrine of instant satisfaction is a primary spiritual problem. The desperate need today is not for a greater number of intelligent people, or gifted people, but for deep people.”
Much of what we experience in our world does not call one toward depth; yet, depth is essential to the believer. Today, we witness Christians operating primarily out of individual gifts, training, education, experience, interests, et., rather than out of a sincere passion for God. This kind of Christianity will lead to mediocrity, not renewal.
Our culture appears to celebrate superficiality. Glance a magazine rack, a newsstand, or many television programs, and one will confirm superficiality is in vogue. Today, the news is often presented as entertainment, featuring celebrity anchors and fast-paced presentations which allow little or no time for reflection. More sobering is how superficiality transcends into modern worship. Often, church programming is geared to appeal to people with a low level of commitment — to attract a crowd — celebrating what can be measured.
The value of spiritual formation focuses less on what humanity does and more on what God does (in, to, and through us).
Let us consider an essential personal reflection question: “Do I believe that God is not interested in changing me because He already has?”
If one truly believes that Jesus’ once-for-all death and resurrection are entirely sufficient for salvation, one would need to think that God has already changed the Christian. The Bible describes this transformation in Hebrews 10:10-14 as being both a once-for-all act of complete transformation and as an ongoing act of consistent growth. Nothing that one does is about making the self better. Nevertheless, spiritual formation becomes centered on “Christ in me,” as Paul reminds in Galatians 2:20.
The process of spiritual formation involves the Christian’s heart. While it is true that God primarily works within the human heart for renewal and maturity, each Christian plays a crucial role in their spiritual growth. The part of the human is to trust God with oneself.
While this wording may sound too passive to some, this kind of confidence takes diligence and hard work. The work is never applied to change oneself; that work belongs exclusively to God. The result is applied to trusting what God is doing — mature the Christian into the new person God has made them to be.
God is in the business of forming and shaping. God is in the business of breathing life into lives and spirits. Spiritual formation is the process of being intentional about allowing God to do His work. Through trusting God with one’s whole life, one can be formed and grow deeper in the life of the Spirit.