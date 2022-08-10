Shopping ads for school items are appearing in newspapers and on TV. That can only mean one thing, and for kids it’s not a popular thing: back to school is almost upon us.
This is not the time however, to start trying to get kids ready for school schedules. There is still plenty of time for fun and learning.
One thing that I know many families do is create a summer time bucket list of things, places and activities that they would like to do during the summer. If you haven’t done this I encourage you to sit down with your kids and ask them about things they want to do before school starts back. Then you can throw in some educational and fun activities to do with your kids.
Remember the old saying: Kids grow up faster than you think. You only have but a few summers with your kids before they grow up and start working and eventually move out and become adults themselves.
Here are a few things and ideas that might get your list started. Camp outside, make smores, visit a state park, go to the movies, fly a kite, try a new type of food, or make homemade windchimes. All of these are just ideas for activities that you and your family can do together.
Making memories and experiencing new things is what a summer bucket list is all about. The items on it are to be fun but should include things that get your kids out of their comfort zone.
Trying new things will broaden your families horizons. You never know when an activity can spark a new interest for your children and can change the course of their life. They may find a new hobby or a passion for music or the outdoors.
Your bucket list should also include activities that get your kids active. The summer heat can push many kids inside to the air conditioning. However, keeping the kids physically active is important. Kids need to be physically active and moving to help keep them healthy. Going on walks or signing your kids up for summer and/or sports camps are great ways to keep them active and supervised.
Don’t give up on summer just yet. Don’t wish for your kids to be back in school; let them enjoy every day and moment they have left out of school. They will soon be back in the halls of their schools. Until then, let them be kids.