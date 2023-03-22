Shown are the two interpretive signs to be placed next to the Confederate Monument on the lawn at the Perquimans County Courthouse. Supply chain issues will delay their installation for another two months, the county manager said.
Shown are the two interpretive signs to be placed next to the Confederate Monument on the lawn at the Perquimans County Courthouse. Supply chain issues will delay their installation for another two months, the county manager said.
Shown are the two interpretive signs to be placed next to the Confederate Monument on the lawn at the Perquimans County Courthouse. Supply chain issues will delay their installation for another two months, the county manager said.
Photos courtesy Perquimans County
Shown are the two interpretive signs to be placed next to the Confederate Monument on the lawn at the Perquimans County Courthouse. Supply chain issues will delay their installation for another two months, the county manager said.
Perquimans County has received interpretive signs to be placed next to the Confederate Monument on the county courthouse lawn but supply chain issues will delay their installation for another two months.
County Manager Frank Heath said Monday that the signs putting the monument in historical context have arrived “but have to be affixed to granite slants.”
Heath said he’s been told it will be between four and six more weeks before the granite arrives. Once it arrives it will be probably another month before the signs are installed, he said.
Heath said supply chain challenges have held up the granite’s arrival.
At the March 6 meeting of the Perquimans Board of Commissioners, Commissioner Joseph Hoffler asked about the sign’s installation.
Heath said at that time that the signs had arrived but not all of the materials needed for installation.
Perquimans commissioners voted 4-1 a year ago to place interpretive signs at the county’s monument on the courthouse lawn.
In addition to honoring the county’s Civil War dead, the signs are supposed to note that “many” county residents opposed secession and went on to serve in the Union Army, some of them African Americans whose contributions to the war are celebrated on a separate memorial in Hertford.
The language commissioners approved for the signs was supposed to appear on two separate panels.
Language approved for the first panel was supposed to state: “Residents of Perquimans County unveiled this monument to the Confederate dead in 1912. The monument was established to honor the memory of local Confederate soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Civil War. Due to the heavy Quaker influence in the county, many Perquimans residents opposed secession and others enlisted in the Union Army. Consequently, the Union victory in 1865 ended slavery and guaranteed a lasting freedom for millions of people.”
Language approved for the second panel was to state: “Perquimans County is home to one of the few monuments in the nation honoring those African American soldiers who fought for the Union in the Civil War of 1861-1865. The monument, located nearby on the corner of Hyde Park and King Street, was erected in 1910 to honor the bravery of those local troops who fought for the cause of their freedom.”
Commissioner Charles Woodard cast the lone dissenting vote against the signs, expressing concerns about some of the language used. Woodard said he objected to the signs including references to local opposition to secession, although he acknowledged that many Quakers in the area were conscientious objectors to slavery.
Hoffler argued that the reason the monuments to the Confederacy were erected on public property — usually at courthouses — was to intimidate Black people and prevent them from exercising their right to vote or other citizenship rights. It was a part of the strategy of the Jim Crow system, he said.
Hoffler said he preferred removing the Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn but was willing to “live with” the signs as a compromise.
Heath was authorized to spend up to $7,500 on the signs and their installation.
Commissioners initially hoped to have the African American soldiers monument moved to the courthouse grounds and placed next to the Confederate Monument. The owners of the monument, however, did not agree to the idea.