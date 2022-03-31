I like to talk about God.
I’m not going to say that I can’t help it, because I surely can. If I wanted to, I could go days without any mention at all about the divine. With practice, the habit of avoiding talk of God could grow over time and last for the rest of my life.
So it isn’t that I am forced to talk about God. It is rather that I want to. It is more a matter of deep desire.
I’m sure some would think such talk boorish. “God-talk” is not the safest sort of conversation. Upon hearing the mere mention of religion, or even a glancing reference to metaphysics, many people put up an instant guard and immediately try to change the subject.
The weather is usually brought up at this point. Maybe a reference to “Bridgerton. Or “Ted Lasso.” Or the last sports thing that was watched. Like St. Peter’s upset of No. 3 seed Purdue and unbelievable entry into the Elite Eight. Scratch that, though: “St. Peter” sounds too religious.
Anything will serve, just so the subject isn’t God.
I don’t blame anyone for running away from God-talk. Who knows? They may have been traumatized by such speech in the past, especially if it was studded with grim apocalyptic imagery straight out of Dante’s Inferno. They might be rightly afraid of strong-armed persuasion or recruitment techniques. Worse, they may have suffered that most unfortunate witches’ brew of religious language stirred up in the cauldron of politically partisan harangue.
Maybe this is why atheism is so popular these days. Today’s atheism is not the disciplined and well-thought-out atheism of a hundred years ago. Atheism nowadays is much sloppier. Ironically, that sort of practical atheism is embraced at the same time as one might even self-identify as a Christian.
I know that’s hard to believe. But that contradiction is the only explanation for the high percentage of Americans who claim to be “Christian” (whether Evangelical, Roman Catholic, or Orthodox), while at the same time, there is a terribly low percentage of regular church attendance and actual Christian ethics.
The identification of “Christian” has become something of a cultural label, almost like an ethnicity. Worse, it has become a political and partisan category. In the last decade or so, Christianity has become, in political science, an ideology. And that is most unfortunate.
Modern and sloppy atheism has its own preachers (e.g., Richard Dawkins and Daniel Dennett). I call them “sloppy” because that is indeed what their arguments amounted to — slop. I wish today’s atheists were decent philosophers whose anti-religious speech deserved decent debate.
Frankly, the “God” that is described by modern atheists is a God I would never want to believe in.
And strangely, this “God” of the new atheists is very similar to the “God” that shows up in the conversations of traumatizing and partisan “God-talk” from the opposite side. That “God,” too, is a being of arbitrary supreme power, of terror and cruelty. Such a “God” is the greatest of all beings in the universe. That “God” is the immediate cause of every event, including hurricanes, tornadoes, every disaster, every human calamity, even Hitler’s holocaust of 6 million Jews, even Putin’s ongoing and inhuman outrage.
I could not believe in such a god. And, thank God, such a cruel god is not at all the true God.
The True God is infinite and eternal — no other can be infinite and eternal but the true God alone. As infinite, God cannot even be called a “being” like us, since being comes from God.
And, what is most radical and revolutionary, and what the sloppy atheism (whether it goes by that name or by the name of “Christian” as a political category) cannot even touch, in its ludicrous argumentation, the nature of this True and Eternal God is not arbitrary power or untouchable distance.
The True God is Love. God is love precisely and only because God is relationship — a three-person communion, a Trinity — God is Father, Son and Holy Spirit. If the Trinity were not so, there would not be love. And there would not be anything at all. Not you. Not me.
Creation, or reality, is there only because God is Love.
And this divine love desires the family reunion of all creation. Divinity desires full communion with you and me. That is why we are here in the first place.
That is why I talk about God. Only because I want to, not because I have to. God desires me and you. And I desire God in my heart of hearts, and so do you. We are actually most human when we talk of God and desire communion with the Trinity, when we want to join that cosmic family reunion.
So the next time we’re together, we’ll talk comfortably about God: gently, courteously, wondrously and truly. Because it’s the most human — and humane — thing we can do.
And in a time of such hideous and blasphemous cruelty taking place on the other side of the world, talking of the God who is Love, and reminding ourselves of that hope and beauty, is the best that we can do.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.