On the morning of Dec. 19, my wife made her daily trek to the end of our driveway to retrieve the morning paper. She returned, shivering. A quick look at the outside thermometer confirmed the cause: it read 28 degrees, the lowest mid-December temperature I could recall since moving to North Carolina two decades ago.

On the same day, the cold front sweeping the country reached as far south as El Paso, Texas, where TV cameras recorded visions of migrants huddled outside the border fence, awaiting their turn for passage into the Promised Land. Many had wrapped themselves in colorful blankets to ward off a cold they had never experienced in the countries they were fleeing.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.