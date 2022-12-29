On the morning of Dec. 19, my wife made her daily trek to the end of our driveway to retrieve the morning paper. She returned, shivering. A quick look at the outside thermometer confirmed the cause: it read 28 degrees, the lowest mid-December temperature I could recall since moving to North Carolina two decades ago.
On the same day, the cold front sweeping the country reached as far south as El Paso, Texas, where TV cameras recorded visions of migrants huddled outside the border fence, awaiting their turn for passage into the Promised Land. Many had wrapped themselves in colorful blankets to ward off a cold they had never experienced in the countries they were fleeing.
None whose ultimate destination would be places like Duluth, Minnesota or Syracuse, New York, had any idea that temperatures of 30 below would freeze their spit before it hit the ground.
At least these migrants had chosen to bear whatever faced them in exchange for the freedom to seek opportunities denied them in Nicaragua, Venezuela or Cuba. This cannot be said for millions of Ukrainians facing the depths of winter in heatless homes denied electricity by Russian missile attacks on Ukraine’s power grid.
Russia’s invasion on the ground has been halted by Ukrainian artillery and is not likely to resume until the spring mud has dried. Meanwhile, its attack on Ukraine’s infrastructure has intensified, largely with the help of Iran, which has supplied hundreds of drones and thousands of missiles of its own to supplant Russia’s dwindling inventory.
Iran’s entry into the conflict, however, does not seem to have caused much consternation among Ukraine’s supporters. It should have. A growing alliance between Russia and Iran is deeply troubling. Not only does Iran’s assistance in Ukraine have the potential of becoming a decisive factor in the war, Iran could also greatly profit from Russia’s technical advances in air defense systems and nuclear weapons.
Iran’s greatest fear is having its nuclear sites destroyed by Israel. This prospect has grown since the return of Netanyahu as prime minister. But Netanyahu needs America to back him up, which is not likely as long as a weakling occupies the Oval Office. Biden is more interested in reviving the Iran nuclear accords than he is in maintaining the U.S.’s traditional of support for Israel; he can’t even bring himself to voice his support for the street protests of the Iranian people against the Ayatollah’s oppressive regime.
No one in Washington or among our European allies seems to want to take decisive measures to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The fear of provoking Putin into using nuclear weapons underlies our policies. We give Zelensky Himars that could reach strategic targets in Russia, but we prohibit him from using them in that way. Only Russia can rain thousands of missiles on power stations and cities in Ukraine and can butcher innocent civilians without fear of retaliation of the kind that would cause World War III.
Not long ago someone asked me what I would do. I said I would have called Putin’s bluff long ago. He knows that NATO would respond with destructive fury if he dared using any kind of nuclear weapon. But he also knows that he can continue to wage war with cruel impunity because his timid enemies lack the courage to poke the Russian bear.
Putin remembers very well how President Reagan, Margaret Thatcher and Pope John Paul II led the West in defeating the Soviet Union. They believed in Peace through Strength. Putin knows the West has lost the faith.