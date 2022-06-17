“And the same day, when the even was come, he saith unto them, Let us pass over unto the other side. And when they had sent away the multitude, they took him even as he was in the ship, and there were also with him other little ships. And there arose a great storm of wind, and waves beat into the ship so that it was now full. And he was in the hinder part of the ship, asleep on a pillow: and they awake him, and say unto him, Master, carest thou not that we perish? And he arose and rebuked the wind, and said unto the Sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.” Mark 4:35-39
The Sea of Galilee is the lowest freshwater lake at approximately 700 feet below sea level. At its widest points, the lake measures 13 miles from north to south and 7.5 miles from east to west. Its deepest point is estimated between 140-200 feet.
The climate around the Sea of Galilee is moderate and comfortable year-round, but likely, with the usual wind currents, the temperature drops in the evening. The significance of this sea in Jesus’ ministry is interesting, as some of the first and last events occurred here.
That was the same day that Jesus preached out of a ship, teaching in parables, answering the questions of the multitudes to their satisfaction. It was now evening. They took Jesus “even as he was” without a coat or other personal accessories out onto the sea. Even with the temperate climate of this area, you would expect the nighttime to be much cooler than the day without the sun’s warmth.
This body of water is known for its violent storms. One such storm caused significant damage to the city of Tiberias in 1992 when waves reached 10 feet high. As the disciples carried Jesus across the sea, a ferocious storm arose, the wind whipping waves so high the water threatened to fill and sink the boat.
All this while, Jesus slept with his head resting on a pillow. They awakened Jesus, begging him to quiet the storm. We know, from personal experience, how terrifying the noise of a raging storm, whether it be a tornado or a hurricane, can be. The sound in and of itself is threatening and terrorizing. We know the peaceful feeling that follows when the wind has dissipated and all is quiet again.
Jesus arose and ordered quiet and stillness, “Peace, be still.” Perhaps He was not asleep at all. Indeed His heart was awake. As with us today, the storm stirred the disciples to pray. In the many storms of our lives, we turn to prayer, sometimes as a last recourse. We may be at our wit’s end but certainly not at our faith’s end, for our prayers awaken Christ, and he does listen. If Christ can still the winds and waters of a storm of that magnitude, He most certainly can dissuade any fears we may have. We simply must have trust and faith.
The disciples were seasoned fishers and had spent their lives fishing back and forth on this vast Sea of Galilee. Indeed, they had witnessed such an event in the past. There are accounts of waves as high as 20 feet even today. In the throes of this particular storm, they panicked as their vessel filled with water and was tossed about by the wind.
Reflect on the storms many of our churches face today, with some denominations separating from within. Consider our personal storms, whether from relationships, jobs, health issues, school, or finances. When we are caught up in the storms of life, it becomes easy to think God is “asleep,” as did the disciples in that storm on the lake. God is very much in control, for He is sovereign. He is the Lord over creation and exercises His rule over everything. He controls the history of the world as well as our personal destinies.
In Luke 8:24-25 we read, “The disciples went and woke him saying, ‘Master, Master, we’re going to drown!’ He got up and rebuked the wind and the raging waters; the storm subsided, and all was calm. ‘Where is your faith?’ he asked his disciples. In fear and amazement, they asked one another, ‘Who is this? He commands even the winds and the water, and they obey him.’”
In the face of our personal storms, we must hold steadfast to God. We must pray that our faith and conviction be strengthened. Then, we must rely on His grace and mercy. Do not underestimate His power to handle our life’s crises.
As Luke 10:27 reminds us, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind; and, love your neighbor as yourself.”
