The Olive Tree, Fig Tree, and The Vine

Though small in stature and quite timid in personality, Gideon was one of the greatest faith heroes. Known as the reluctant warrior, he doubted his own abilities.
Before he took on the assignment God gave him, he put God to the test with the fleece.
Thus, Gideon went forth and subdued the Midianites, not with three thousand men but with only three-hundred men! His faith sustained him; he knew God had his back.
Gideon divided his men into three camps of one hundred each for the battle.
“Then the three companies blew the trumpets and broke the pitchers – they held the torches in their left hands and the trumpets in their right hands for blowing – and they cried ‘The sword of the Lord and Gideon!’ And every man stood in his place around the camp, and the whole army ran and cried out and fled. When the three hundred blew the trumpets, the Lord set every man’s sword against his companion throughout the whole camp; and the army fled…” Judges 7:20-22 NKJV.
Gideon died forty-plus years later, leaving behind seventy sons by his wives and one son by his concubine, named Abimelech, and this was when the evil conspiracy began. (Please read Judges 6 – 9 for the complete story). Abimelech spoke eloquently and persuasively to his brothers, whose hearts were inclined to follow him. But the murder of all the brothers by Abimelech took place, with the youngest brother, Jotham surviving because he hid away.
“And all the men of Schechem gathered together, all of Beth Millo and they went and made Abimelech king beside the terebinth tree at the pillar that was in Schechem.” Judges 9:6, NKJV.
Now, please read Judges 9:7-15 for the Parable of Trees. In this parable, the trees refer to a relationship between God and His people. The olive branch has come to symbolize peace and light to the world for thousands of years.
“But the olive tree said to them, should I cease giving my oil with which they honor God and men and go to sway over trees?” The fig tree said it was more important to bear fruit than to rule as king. “Then the trees said to the fig tree, ‘you come and reign over us!’ But the fig tree said to them, ‘Should I cease my sweetness and my good fruit, and go to sway over trees?’”
The trees requested the vine to reign over them, but the vine declined, not desiring to cease making new wine.
“Then all the trees said to the bramble, ‘You come and reign over us!’ And the bramble said to the trees, If in truth you anoint me as king over you, Then come and take shelter in my shade; But if not, let fire come out of the bramble And devour the cedars of Lebanon!”
Clearly, Abimelech had a solid passion for becoming king. In his first act as king, he murdered his own brothers. Jotham compares Abimelech to the bramble or thistle, a worthless plant whose end is to be burned. Such a one was Abimelech. God allowed this arrogant, disobedient, dishonest king to rule for three years; however…
“God sent a spirit of ill will between Abimelech and the men of Shechem; and the men of Shechem dealt treacherously with Abimelech, that the crime done to the seventy sons of Jerubbaal might be settled, and their blood be laid on Abimelech their brother, who killed them, and on the men of Shechem, who aided him in the killing of his brothers.” Judges 9:23-24, NKJV.
Jotham was crafty himself, to go to the top of the mountain, for two reasons. One that he may be heard in all the valleys surrounding the mountain and two, that the king and his men might not be readily able to lay their hands on him.
John Maxwell said this: “Many in our world think the leader must be the biggest, strongest, and most intimidating person in the room. Yet, the Bible tells us godly leaders are motivated by service, not power. Jotham used vivid imagery to describe his brother’s hollow leadership of Shechem and warned that Abilelech’s power-hungry leadership would bring disaster.”
Remember we must that individually, we are a leader and role model to someone. Being a role model carries excellent importance in Christians. We are the light of the world, and we are to let our light shine. Even as they appear uncaring, non-believers are always watching us.
Proverbs 13:20, NKJV tells us, “He who walks with wise men will be wise, But the companion of fools will be destroyed.” You become like those with whom you associate; choose your circle wisely. Fix your eyes on Jesus.