When the sun arose over New England on the morning of May 19 in the year 1780, it already possessed an orange hue, but before 10 a.m. it was practically obliterated. The sky was as dark as the night, and at noon candles were required for all attempting to go about even their simplest daily routines.
Occurring during some of the darkest days of the American Revolution, it was also the darkest day in America’s atmospheric conditions.
General George Washington in New Jersey recorded in his diary, “Heavy and uncommon clouds - dark and at the same time a bright and reddish kind of light intermixed with them - brightening and darkning alternately.”
Children were sent home from school, birds returned to their nests, cocks crowed, frogs croaked, cows returned to their barns, whip-poor-wills sang, Connecticut's equivalent to a state senate entertained a motion to adjourn and many people began to gather in their churches questioning their ministers for spiritual guidance believing the Day of Judgment had arrived and “got religion.”
Armed with a profusion of scientific data from foresters who can read the slightest occurrence in tree ring growths to the deciphering of aged diaries and letters, we are informed that New England’s Dark Day was in reality the result of a number of unusual occurrences.
Mostly it was the consequence of extensive forest fires in Canada and atmospheric conditions of the perfect wind direction, humidity and exceptionally low cloud coverage accompanied by extremely limited availability of long distance communication. Altogether these influences led people to fear the worst.
Due to the wisdom, even faith, of one man, Abraham Davenport, Connecticut’s senate did not adjourn. Years ago when John Kennedy was visiting North Carolina during his presidential campaign, he cited the very words of guidance from Davenport: “I am against adjournment. The day of judgment is either approaching or it is not. If it is not, there is no cause for adjournment; if it is, I choose to be found doing my duty…”
I recall hearing in seminary a similar story from the life of the great Bible scholar and theologian Augustine who one day while working in his garden which abutted a road saw another, but contentious scholar coming toward him.
The two had debated the Biblical concept of the Second Coming of the Lord a number of times. When the man neared Augustine he piously tried to put the scholar on the defensive by posing the question, “If you knew that the Lord would return at sundown today, how would you prepare for the event?” Augustine continued chopping the weeds from his plants and replied, “I would continue hoeing my garden.”
The man was taken back and expressed his indignation with, “How dare you! Don’t you have any idea how sacred that moment would be for your soul?”
To which Augustine simply said, “If hoeing my garden would be wrong in the presence of the returning Lord, then it would be wrong now. If hoeing my garden is right for me to do so now, it will also be right in His presence.”
All too frequently we tend to go to great lengths with our concepts of what is good and what is wrong. Oftentimes the real purpose is to either justify our own behavior or to find a fault with another’s conduct. We even spend thousands of words and ambiguous logic excusing our actions or inaction and label it ‘circumstantial ethics.’
But the bottom line is no more complicated than Jesus’ guiding expression, “Love thy neighbor.” If one has to ask when this should be done, listen to Martin Luther King’s equally simple solution, “The time is always right to do what is right.”
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.