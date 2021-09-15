Pilate therefore said to Him, “Are You a king then?” Jesus answered, “You say rightly that I am a king. For this cause I was born, and for this cause I have come into the world, that I should bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth hears My voice.” Pilate said to Him, “What is truth?” And when he had said this, he went out again to the Jews, and said to them, “I find no fault in Him at all.”
- John 18:37-38
The words that could have saved Pilate went right over his head. He didn’t stay to hear an answer to his question, but immediately turned away and left the presence of Jesus. Evidently he believed there was no answer to his question.
In our modern world, people are still turning away from the truth Jesus offers.
Today, many believe that each individual has their own truth and one is just as relevant as another. Some believe that telling a lie often enough will create a new truth. So what is the truth?
Truth is not an opinion, a choice, a feeling or a belief. Truth is reality. The Oxford English Dictionary defines truth as: “That which is true in accordance with fact or reality.”
Whether a person believes the truth or not, it does not change the truth. Truth is truth whether believed or not. Where is truth found?
Truth is God. Deuteronomy 32:4 says, “He is the Rock, His work is perfect for all His ways are justice, a God of truth and without injustice; righteous and upright is He.”
Truth is Jesus and truth is the scriptures. Jesus said in John 17:17, “Thy word is truth” and in John 14:16, “I am the way, the truth and the life.”
God has spoken truth to us through His word and through His Son. They cannot contradict each other.
Truth cannot exist apart from God because He is truth. To reject the truth of God is to be enslaved to lies and descend into moral decay.
“For he who sows to his flesh will of the flesh reap corruption, but he who sows to the Spirit will of the Spirit reap everlasting life,” Galatians 6:8
Truth draws a line in the sand.
Jesus said, “Do you suppose that I came to give peace on earth? I tell you, not at all, but rather division.”
Truth brings division between those who accept it and those who don’t.
In the next verse, He said, “For from now on five in one house will be divided: three against two, and two against three. Father will be divided against son and son against father, mother against daughter and daughter against mother, mother-in-law against her daughter-in-law and daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law.” (Luke 12:51-53)
Truth is freedom. Then Jesus said to those Jews who believed Him, “If you abide in My word, you are My disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free”.
Don’t believe the “truth” of this world. Don’t look to others for truth. Search the scriptures to verify if something is true or not. Search for the truth that sets you free.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached via email at blameditations@gmail.com.