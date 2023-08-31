“Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.” Matthew 5:5.

Meek means “humble in spirit or manner.” Humble means “marked by meekness or modesty; not arrogant or prideful.” The meek are happy; quietly and softly, they submit to God. They can bear insults with a soft response, keeping possession of their persona. Meekness is the attitude of the character of one toward another; it is the relationship of man to man. Someone said meekness promotes wealth, comfort, and safety, even in this world.

  

Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.