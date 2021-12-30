We are not provided any detailed back story regarding Joseph and Mary’s travels from Nazareth to Bethlehem to register to be taxed by Caesar Augustus, who lusted for more money, more power and more dominion.
This is not about that ruler; it’s rather about the journey of the carpenter and his wife, who was great with child. This trip was about 90 miles and probably took Mary and Joseph a week or more to complete. How did they prepare for this journey? Did they both ride donkeys? Or did they take turns riding/walking with only one? Did they have a pack-mule to carry necessary provisions?
According to one source, the December temperature in Jerusalem is about the same as for Lake City, Florida, or Jacksonville, Florida. December winters are relatively mild, and indeed, the hardy people of Biblical times would have been capable of facing such a climate. They are walking, moving forward during daylight; resting and sleeping through the nights. I envision this long trek of 2,000 years ago is now in progress in my mind’s eye. They may not have traveled alone, but rather with a group of folks who had the same purpose.
Luke 2:4-5 tells us, “And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem (because he was of the house and lineage of David), to be registered with Mary, his espoused wife, being great with child.” We don’t know how long this couple was in Bethlehem before Mary gave birth. However, “being great with child” indicates it was a short time.
Luke 2:6-7 continues: “And so it was that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered. And she brought forth her first-born son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger because there was no room for them in the inn.”
Another decree came forth — not from Caesar Augustus but from God our Father, and it was also intended for all the world. According to Luke 2:8-12, “And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And lo, an angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them; and they were very much afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you: Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.”
“Fear not,” said the angel. Unlike Caesar’s decree, God’s decree is not a demonstration of power backed by fear, but quite the opposite: it’s an angelic announcement of Jesus’ birth. His decree is a gift to all the world — not to extract payment but to give to the needy, the hungry, and thirsty.
Luke 2:13-14 continues: “And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host, praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men.” The heavens were filled with a vast assembly of angelic presence praising God and promising peace and goodwill to all men.
There was no rejoicing at Caesar’s decree except by his few simpering followers. Not unlike what we see with powerful politicians today, wouldn’t you say? Most likely, they were groaning and sighing under the burdens of the times just as we are nowadays. What a contrast, though, between the two decrees. One is burdensome; the other is filled with hope, joy, peace, love and rejoicing.
Luke 2:15-20 continues: “And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us. And they came with haste and found Mary, Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger. And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child. And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds. But Mary kept all these things and pondered them in her heart. And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told unto them.”
As Mary and Joseph approached Bethlehem, they must have been filled with excitement and anticipation of what was to come. “Mary, did you know that your baby boy would one day walk on water? Mary, did you know that your baby boy would save our sons and daughters? Give sight to a blind man, calm the storm with his hand, walk where angels trod? That when you kiss your baby, you kiss the face of God? Mary, did you know that the sleeping child you’re holding is the Great I AM?”
God proclaims to all people a gift from Him to them. It’s not a monetary gift but the greatest gift of all: His Son so that we may be saved and inherit eternal life. The gift is freely given; take it and rejoice in the Lord!