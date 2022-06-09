Note: This story was shared by my Ukrainian friends Yehor and Vika. In their work with bulava.org, they get first-hand stories of horror, kindness and heroism that won’t make their way into national news, but they make their way into my heart and should be shared.
When Vika shared a story of a young man and his mother, in Bylozirka, a village in southern Ukraine, I felt called to bear witness, especially in the shadow of Mother’s Day.
From the safety of the Perquimans River’s banks, I tucked the Hallmark reminder of my son’s Mother’s Day love into a cubby of my desk. I have always claimed that a mother’s love is second only to God’s. My kids were raised in the era of Harry Potter, so I often reminded them of a quote from “The Philosopher’s Stone”: “Love as powerful as your mother’s for you, leaves its own mark.” Harry gave me street cred in those days and I used it to my advantage.
Across the world, in a Russian-occupied village in Ukraine, a mother demonstrated that love. Her son, Sasha, was at home protecting his mother and his village, keeping a low profile as Russian soldiers roamed from house to house searching for Ukrainian men to seize as prisoners-of-war … or worse. The morning these soldiers arrived, pounding on the door demanding entrance, mother and son were terrified.
The leader of the group noticed a tattoo on the underside of Sasha’s forearm and demanded to know what it meant. They didn’t accept his explanation and claimed it was a prison tattoo and he didn’t deserve to have it. They dragged mother and son out into the yard where the chickens were scratching, stretched his arm out on a chopping block, swinging a nearby axe, threatening to cut his arm off to remove the offending ink-art.
Sasha was in shock, but his mother cried out that she would do anything, they could have whatever they wanted, but to spare her son, knowing the wound would be fatal.
The Russian soldiers left with her car, cleared the house of any food and perceived valuables, and shoved Sasha into the dirt. But his life was spared. By his mother’s unflinching love.