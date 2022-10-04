There is a pond on our family farm that has not really been a pond for decades. It’s more of a crater these days, used for burning brush — which, as it turns out, is a great way to meet one’s neighbors.

During the early 1980s, a man kept some horses on the farm and wanted to enlarge the spring-fed pond to make it easier for the large animals to drink. He used a backhoe to make the pond roughly three times bigger.

Contact Mark Rutledge at mrutledge@reflector.com.