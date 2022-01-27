Each of us has our own personal power, but what does that mean exactly?
Personal power is an attitude based on competence, vision and unique qualities. However, do we express the proper use of power? Underuse of power may look like we are not standing up for ourselves, while overusing power may make us look harsh, exploitive.
Reflect on the words of Moses in Deuteronomy 8:17-18: “You may say to yourself, ‘My power and the strength of my hands have produced this wealth for me.’ But remember the Lord your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth and so confirms his covenant, which he swore to your forefathers, as it is today.”
As an adolescent, I recall occasions when my dad threatened suicide. In several instances, I would wrestle the shotgun out of his hands. There came a day when I was about 12 years old when I took the gun deep into the woods and buried it. His negative behavior elicited fear responses in me, my mother, and my baby sister — what a misuse of power. Ironically, he never again threatened to take his life.
Individually, we can have an effect or influence on others or our environment — we just need to use our power to have a positive impact. How do we become power-positive? We can find strength and power in the Word of God. Listen to some of Paul’s last words to Timothy in 2 Timothy 1:7. “For God did not give us a spirit of timidity, but a spirit of power and of love and of self-discipline.”
When we underuse personal power, we may cause harm or chaos to ourselves. Another example is when we underuse our ability to take charge when strong leadership is needed. But beware, controlling others can be addictive for people who use overt negative power.
Look at the political arena: unfortunately, destructive leaders appear to have considerable staying power, inflicting suffering and sometimes death to multitudes of people. A more simplified example of underusing power is choosing not to vote.
God’s Word emboldens us, through His Holy Spirit, and is not limited to strength beyond the ordinary. That power also involves courage, boldness, confidence, insight, ability, and authority.
Luke tells us early on in Acts 1:8, “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.” Jesus promised the disciples that they would receive power to witness after receiving the Holy Spirit. We are vowed that same power.
At the heart of everything we are is whether we know Jesus Christ as our Savior. When we start thinking, “I did all this by myself. I’m rich. It’s all mine!,” we should think again. Remember that God gave you the strength and power to produce all this wealth to confirm the covenant that he promised your ancestors.
Some time ago, I said if I only pray when I am in trouble, I am in trouble. The same holds for not giving credit where credit is due. In times of plenty, we often take credit for our prosperity and become proud that our hard work and cleverness have made us rich. It is easy to get so busy collecting and managing wealth that we push God right out of our life.
But it is God who gives us everything we have and asks us to manage it for Him. Understanding personal power given to us by God will help us develop into better human beings and practical and ethical leaders.
We all have the power to make a difference. Individually, we can bring about small and significant changes in our lives and our world. Lean on the words of the prophet Isaiah as he says in Isiah 40:29-31, “The Lord is the everlasting God. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youth grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall, but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.”
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.