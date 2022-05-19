Have there been periods when you felt like you were wandering in a wilderness? Deserted and feeling helpless somehow? Then you are in good company. Such were the beginnings for Joseph, Moses, and, yes, even Jesus.
Joseph, one of Jacob’s 12 sons, was obviously the favorite, but his brothers sold him to slave traders for 20 pieces of silver when he was 17. He was betrayed and deserted by his family, exposed to sexual temptation, endured long imprisonment, and forgotten by those he helped. God was preparing him for great things. But for all his suffering, Joseph’s story had a happy ending when he was placed in charge of all of Egypt.
According Exodus 2:11-12, Moses, after he had grown up, “saw an Egyptian beating a Hebrew, one of his own people. Glancing this way and that and seeing no one, he killed the Egyptian and hid him in the sand.” To save his life, Moses fled to the desert of Midian and lived there for 40 years. How humbling it must have been for Moses to leave the life of an Egyptian prince to become a lowly shepherd. Here, too, God was preparing him for more incredible things.
Neither Joseph nor Moses became bitter because of their hardships; they maintained their faith in God. They were able to deal with adversity and pain. God had plans for these two, equipping them for the tasks ahead.
God also has plans and a purpose for each of us. But are we always receptive when He asks us to step out in faith? How do we deal with hardships and pain? It may be a good thing to reflect upon some bad times. Then we can appreciate the countless times we have worked through what we thought were the worst experiences in our lives.
Recently, I suffered two greenstick fractures in my right wrist which required hard casting. That injury has presented quite a challenge as I am right-handed. The pain has been quite severe, but I missed putting my thoughts and feelings on paper.
Sure, I had a little pity party there for a day or so and even had thoughts of “why me, Lord?” But I began reflecting on the countless blessings God has given me, thus comparing the idea of a fractured right wrist paled in comparison. Quoting the late poet, author and civil rights activist Maya Angelou, “Every storm runs out of rain.”
What was God’s plan for Joseph? It was to save His chosen people from starvation and, even more, from their sinful behavior. God chose Moses to rescue the Israelites from the Egyptians. Moses did not give up, trusting God to deliver him even in the darkest of times. Exodus 3:9-10 tells us, “I have seen the way they (the Egyptians) are oppressing them (the Israelites). So now, go. I am sending you to Pharaoh to bring my people, the Israelites, out of Egypt.”
Some 40 years after fleeing Egypt in guilt and fear, God was asking Joseph to return to the scene of the crime. He would be responsible for getting the entire Hebrew population out of bondage from the Egyptians. What an assignment!
What was Moses’ response? According to Exodus 3:11, “But Moses said to God, ‘Who am I, that I should go to Pharaoh and bring the Israelites out of Egypt?’“ Moses made excuses for being inadequate, but God assured him he would not be alone, that He would be with him and give him the ability to perform miracles.
Moses would also have his brother, Aaron, aid him. We know the story of the burning bush, the staff and the snake, and the parting of the Red Sea. God does not ask us to go where He has not provided the means to help. We must trust Him to provide courage, confidence, and resources at the right moment.
In Matthew 3:16 and 4:1 we learn, “As soon as Jesus was baptized, he went up out of the water. He was led by the Spirit into the desert to be tested by the devil.” After fasting 40 days and forty nights, Satan tempted Jesus with physical needs and desires, possessions, power, and pride. Jesus did not give in.
Jesus was tempted in every way, just as we are. However, we must rely on Him to aid us in thwarting these temptations. If we find ourselves “wandering in the wilderness,” we must study God’s Word, stay in conversation through prayer, and know that He is there for us.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.