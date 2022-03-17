On a hot summer day, there is nothing like a cold glass of water to refresh you. We all have heard about the importance of water for humans to stay hydrated, especially when we are losing a lot of water through perspiration. From the big-picture perspective, water is needed in varying quantities by all forms of life on earth.
Data taken from the NC Irrigation Guide for an eastern North Carolina location shows that approximately 28 inches of water is needed by a corn crop during the course of the growing season. However, a grower that is supplying water via irrigation needs to take into account factors like the water-holding capacity of their soils and water supplied by rainfall when deciding how much water to apply to their crop. We have known for decades that lack of water just prior to the appearance of corn silks and tassels on through to early kernel development can cause significant yield reductions.
Also, farmers have suspected that wet areas of fields are hurting their bottom line. They base this suspicion on monitors mounted on their combines that record yield as they’re harvesting their crops. Recently, research by Dr. Chad Poole, a water resiliency Extension specialist in biological and agricultural engineering at N.C. State University, has documented that too much water can be detrimental to corn.
This study was conducted at a one-of-a-kind field research site at the Tidewater Research Station in Plymouth that was able to control the soil moisture levels with drain tile as well as supply water via irrigation. The study evaluated the performance of corn hybrids with three water management systems (intensive drainage, economical drainage, and poor drainage).
The study generated a wealth of data, but I will focus on the impact of drainage on corn yield. Although it was one year’s data, Dr. Poole found the intensive drainage system compared to the poor drainage system resulted in the poor drainage yielding 72 fewer bushels of corn per acre. Comparing the economical drainage to poor drainage, poor drainage resulted in 52 fewer bushels per acre than the economical drainage system. Those reductions in yield because of wet soils is huge.
This study provides data showing the effects of too much water on corn. In eastern North Carolina, especially the tidewater regions that have elevations close to sea level resulting in shallow water tables, it is a constant struggle for farmers to keep their fields drained so that the soils are not too wet.
Based on the results of this study, I can see farmers minds spinning and hear the sound of screeching brakes. That’s because there is a big price tag associated with draining farmland. Without getting into the details, the whole process of managing drainage requires some forethought and planning as well as money. Improving drainage also requires looking at each farm and/or field and deciding what you need to do.
Improving drainage could involve land-shaping, ditching or rearranging ditches and/or underground tiles with some type of water control devices. With proper planning, a drainage design could possibly be implemented in phases.
For detail on the topic of water management for crops, contact Dr. Chad Poole via email (capoole2@ncsu.edu). To learn more about the use of irrigation in North Carolina, use the following link: file:///Users/aewood/Downloads/NC_Irrigation_Guide_Apr_2010.pdf/.
To learn more about the study conducted by Dr. Poole, check out the video on the Pasquotank YouTube Channel by using the following link: https://go.ncsu.edu/toomuchwateroncorn/.