Be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid, and do not panic. The Lord, your God, will personally go ahead of you. He will neither fail you nor abandon you (Deuteronomy 31:6). These are good words to remember.
Recently I heard gymnast Shawn Johnson tell of a time she felt abandoned. Her feelings of failure left her less than courageous and often in panic and turmoil.
Johnson recalls how Nastia Liukin gave a beautiful routine in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Johnson recalled Liukin’s score being higher than she anticipated, and at that point, she felt she couldn’t beat Liukin and take home the gold.
At that moment, Johnson felt crushed and abandoned. Johnson went out and gave the performance of a lifetime; however, as earlier suspected, she did not take home the gold. Johnson secured the silver medal.
Standing on the platform, Johnson reminisces how the presenter hugged her and said, “I’m sorry,” as he presented her with the silver medal. Johnson felt his words validated her failure — this kind of perception can leave one feeling abandoned. Despite winning other gold and silver metals, Johnson recalls that she still felt she had failed as a gymnast, and in her mind, that meant she had also failed as a human.
After many years of carrying that weight with her, one day, while she was training, she felt the presence of God speak to her and tell her it was going to be OK. God assured Johnson He had not abandoned her. God was with Shawn Johnson, and at that moment, she recalls the sensation of her heaviness leaving. Once again, she felt strong and courageous.
Johnson tells how Jesus’ salvation is the best “award” she ever received. Her silver and gold metals pale in comparison to Christ’s sacrifice — giving Himself at Calvary for her sin. Even Johnson’s feelings of panic, failure, and abandonment pale in the light of Jesus’ compassion for her. At that moment, Johnson knew God went ahead of her, assuring her He had neither failed nor abandon her.
God will never abandon you. If you are in right relationship with Christ, He is always with you. There may be times you feel alone, disappointed, and even abandoned, but Christ is with you. God’s presence will protect you — be strong and courageous.
Often in life, you might feel abandoned by friends, family, and even church, but you can always count on God. God will stand by you through thick and thin; He will neither fail you nor abandon you. Jesus made it extremely clear when He said I am with you always (Matthew 28:20).
If you feel alone, and Christ is your Savior, don’t believe those feelings of abandonment; they are lies. God is always with you. First, give all your worries and cares to God, for He cares about you (1 Peter 5:7). Then, be strong and courageous because you are not alone.
Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends.