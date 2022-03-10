“In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us with groans that words cannot express.” — Romans 8:26
The Holy Spirit lives in us as Christians and gives us strength and support in our lowest moments. Sometimes our burdens seem unbearable, and we wonder how life can go on.
Life changes do occur, even though we may find ourselves unprepared or unaccepting of them. Events happen, and people change right before our very eyes.
Our pain is so traumatizing we fail to form any words for prayer and intercession. God, the all-knowing, the Omnificent, hears our “groans that words cannot express.”
At this critical time in one’s life, temptations arise. But do not turn from God; turn instead to God. Prayers will be answered in His time and in His way, for he holds the big picture and knows our every need. Be faithful in prayer; go into your closet and pray in faith! God loves you, and the Christian world loves you as well.
Matthew Henry said about Romans verses 8:26-27, “Though the infirmities of Christians are many and great so that they would be overpowered if left to themselves, yet the Holy Spirit supports them. The Spirit, as an enlightening Spirit, teaches us what to pray for; as a sanctifying Spirit, works and stirs up praying graces; as a comforting Spirit, silences our fears and helps us over all discouragements. The Holy Spirit is the spring of all desires toward God, which are often more than words can utter. The Spirit who searches the hearts can perceive the mind and will of the Spirit, the renewed mind, and advocates his cause. The Spirit makes intercession to God, and the enemy prevails not.”
In one of his “Winnie the Pooh” books, author A.A. Milne has the character Christopher Robin say to Pooh: “If ever there is a tomorrow when we’re not together, there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart, I’ll always be with you.”
That is pretty profound when I think about it. Even if we’re apart can be likened to when we have forsaken God. “I’ll always be with you” can be associated with God’s never-ending love and compassion for his children. You would think many words would formulate in our minds and hearts; however, that is not always the case. Sometimes we are so overwhelmed by a situation or event that we cannot coherently form phrases or sentences, merely grunts, and groans. God knows our every need and is listening to those grunts and groans. He does answer our prayers but in His time.
Consider your motive when you pray. If your request is focused on self and not on the purposes of God, then He may turn a deaf ear. True, our prayers tend to contain some selfish elements; yet God listens and responds in His tenderness and mercy. James 4:3 says, “When you ask, you do not receive, because you ask with wrong motives, that you may spend what you get on your pleasures.”
In 1 John 5:14-15, we are assured prayer with the right motives works: “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that he hears us if we ask anything according to his will. And if we know that he hears us — whatever we ask — we know that we have what we asked of him.” The key is to ask according to the will of God.
In the Book of Matthew 6:5-8, it is written, “And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by men. I tell you the truth; they have received their reward in full. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. And when you pray, do not keep on babbling like pagans, for they think they will be heard because of their many words. Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him.”
For the countless times I am unable to pray, I revert to the Lord’s Prayer from Matthew 6:9-13: “After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in Heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy Kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil; For thine is the Kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever. Amen.”
Psalm 145:18 is like an exclamation point to all this: “The Lord is near to all who call on Him, to all who call on him in truth.” The Bible assures us that all, even those who do not believe in Him, will bow down before Jesus and praise Him at the end of time.
What a glorious day that will be. Let us spread God’s word, offering incessant prayer for His will to be done.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.