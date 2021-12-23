Isaiah prophesied the coming of Jesus, and we read in Chapter 11, Verse 6, "The wolf will live with the lamb, the leopard will lie down with the goat, the calf and the lion and the yearling together; and a little child will lead them." The exact comparisons continue through Verse 9.
As I reflect on Christmas, I think about the birth of the Prince of Peace and the harmony of not only God's creatures but of humankind. We are reminded of this multiple times through the scriptures as we plan for the second coming of Christ. I believe that God prompts us on this prophecy on every Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as we celebrate Christ's birth.
During my 40-year law enforcement career, I spent many years as a police officer on duty on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. In Fairfax County, Virginia, all crimes were committed every day except two: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For the most part, crime did not occur on those days. Everything was quiet and peaceful. People got along with each other.
Sadly, a few people intentionally caused some disruption, such as being drunk in public and getting themselves arrested on Christmas Eve. Some did it so they could have a jail meal on Christmas Day. Suicides also occurred on these days, usually due to loneliness and other personal reasons.
What's sad about this is that there were others, both family and acquaintances, who were aware of these lonely people's pain and needs. Did they reach out and positively affect their unlawful or life-ending decisions?
The Scripture tells us in Galatians 6:2, "Bear ye one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ."
All in all, I came to believe that the police could take this time off and stay at home. I then realized that the Christmas Spirit entered everyone, the good and the bad, weak, strong, and at peace. I witnessed first hand on these holy days that "The wolf did live with the lamb," and served as a witness for His return for us.
I have asked myself numerous times: What if everyone could capture the spirit of Christmas each day? What if we could live Christmas every day? We would not have crime and we could instead live in peace and harmony together.
One of my annual Christmas traditions is watching a film version of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." I suggest watching the 1951 version with Alistair Sim portraying Ebenezer Scrooge, the miserly character who became wealthy at the expense of others.
To Scrooge, Christmas is "humbug." He has no feelings for anyone but himself. But then on Christmas Eve night, he is visited by three spirits, each of whom gets him to pay attention to his obligations to his fellow man.
Dickens' story ends with the statement that "Ebenezer Scrooge became the best master the old town ever knew. He knew how to keep Christmas every day of the year."
Dickens' fantasy novel reminds me that it is never too late to turn a life around, to do what is right, and to be of service to our fellow man.
We must remember our healthcare providers, law enforcement, military, first responders, firefighters and other support personnel working on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Consider the sacrifices that they and their families make in their service to us 24/7. Merry Christmas and God bless each of you.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County Police Department in Fairfax, Virginia. He is a resident of Perquimans County.