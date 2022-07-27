Do you not dislike how some people always want to bring up your past? They want to remind you of what you were. They want to find every nitpicky detail they do not like about you and attempt to drag you down.
I have news for you: If you are in Christ, you are not condemned. Do not allow people to try and condemn you over your past; you remind them of your present and future if you are in Christ Jesus.
If you are in Christ Jesus, you are not condemned. In fact, things are quite the opposite. Paul reminds us in Romans 8:1 that there is now no condemnation for those who belong to Jesus. Jesus even said in John 3:17-21 that God did not send Him to condemn the world but instead to save the world through His atoning work at Calvary. Jesus continued to say there is no condemnation or judgment against anyone who believes. All who come to the light are not only saved; they also make way for others to see that they are doing what God desires.
Adam brought condemnation into the world through direct disobedience to God. Romans 5:14 reminds us that Adam is a representation of Christ, who was yet to come. Christ brought freedom from condemnation. Romans 5:10 boldly proclaims that Jesus’ atonement paved the way to friendship with God. When we believe in Christ, He reconciles us to God; being reconciled, we shall be saved by His life.
Through choice, we condemned ourselves through disobedience. We see in Genesis 3:6 that we chose at a tree to eat the wrong fruit. Jesus chose obedience on Calvary’s tree. He obeys His Father’s will and makes atonement for all who will believe. Because Adam disobeyed God, many became sinners, but because Jesus obeyed God, we see in Romans 5:19 that many will be made righteous.
When we choose to believe at Calvary’s tree, Christ has made the way for us to be justified. Justification is the action of declaring or making someone right in the sight of God. When you believe in Jesus and confess your old sinful nature, Jesus gives you a clean heart and declares you’ve been forgiven. The old is gone; behold, all things have become new.
So, Adam gave us instant condemnation, but when we confess Christ, He gives us instant justification. Adam gave us immediate judgment, and Jesus gave us instantaneous grace and mercy. Adam charged judgment upon our future apart from Christ, but when we turn to Christ, He has charged His righteousness to our lives.
The next time someone tries to condemn you over your past, you remind them of what Christ Jesus has done for you. If you are a Christ follower, you are perfectly forgiven. If you are a Christ follower, His grace has been given to you. His righteousness has been charged to your account if you live for Him.
Leave the past in the past and enjoy the newness of the present Jesus has given you. Look with anticipation toward the future home He has made for you. Remind everyone who attempts to condemn you over your past that Romans 8:1 assures there is now no condemnation for those who belong to Jesus.