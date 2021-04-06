Who’s in Charge of Guarding Your Destiny?

Believed it is that Solomon wrote much of the Book of Proverbs. The words encapsulated there is the forerunner of self-help books.
Today, there are thousands of these on the market advising on how to build good habits and break bad ones, how to heal from your past, and create your Self, “Get Out Of Your Head,” “The Mind At Peace,” etc. It is my opinion that the Bible is by far the best self-help book ever written.
The Book of Proverbs shows us how godly wisdom merges with real life. The purpose and theme of the entire book are outlined in 1:2-6 NIV, “For attaining wisdom and discipline; for understanding words of insight; for acquiring a disciplined and prudent life, doing what is right and just and fair; for giving prudence to the simple, knowledge and discretion to the young – let the wise listen and add to their learning, and let the discerning get guidance – for understanding proverbs and parables, the sayings and riddles of the wise.”
So rooted and grounded, your heart must be in the Word of God that you can overcome difficult times of testing and hardship. Proverbs 4:23 says this: “Above all else, guard your heart, for it is the wellspring of life.” Keep your heart with all diligence being watchful, avoiding evil thoughts, and circumventing sin. The occasion calls for the whole armor of God.
The whole armor of God: The Belt of Truth. “As for God, His way is perfect; The word of the Lord is proven; He is a shield to all who trust in him.” Psalm 18:30 NKJV. The Breastplate of Righteousness is the second piece of the armor. “For the Lord is righteous, He loves righteousness; His countenance beholds the upright.”
Psalm 11:7 NKJV. Shoes of the Gospel. To be a good soldier of God, we must make disciples by actively reaching out to others with God’s Word. Shield of Faith. “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Hebrews 11:1 NKJV.
The fifth piece of armor is the Helmet of Salvation. That provides us with protection for our heads regarding lies and evils that may be planted in our minds. The precious gift of our salvation is one that God gave us through His Son. Sword of the Spirit.
That sword is a crucial weapon in fighting the battles of the malevolent we are surrounded by today. “For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword…” Hebrews 4:12a NKJV. These six pieces of armor, if practiced, will aid in guarding your destiny.
We must guard our hearts against harmful thoughts, ideas, and people – yes, people. Understood is the fact that we are not to be judgmental of others; however, God gave us the capability of discernment. “Anyone who lives on milk, being still an infant, is not acquainted with the teaching about righteousness. But solid food is, for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil.” Hebrews 5:13-14 NIV.
That is a comparison between immature (babies, milk-fed) Christians to mature (those able to receive more advanced instruction in God’s ways) Christians. As mature Christians, we are to utilize reason and our senses to discern both good and evil.
As children of God, we desire to see changes in this corrupt world. Full of dread for the next tragic newscast, we begin to feel defeated. But we must overcome those tribulations with our own dreams and passions.
We cannot allow that feeling of positive change to smolder and burn out. We must continually seek guidance from our Savior through prayer. Pray, pray, and pray some more. Resurrect some of the grand and idealistic ideas you had in yesteryears.
In Proverbs 3:5 ESV, we read, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” We are told by Jesus in His Sermon on the Mount, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” Matthew 6:21 ESV. Romans 12:2 ESV tells us the following. “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is – his good, pleasing and perfect will.”
All the self-help one needs is contained in the sixty-six books of the Bible – God’s holy word. Guard and protect your destiny by studying God’s Word and applying the wisdom found therein; by prayer and petition for His divine guidance; by thanksgiving, and by practicing love one of another.