“Then the 11 disciples went to Galilee, to the mountain where Jesus had told them to go. When they saw him, they worshiped him; but some doubted. Then Jesus came to them and said, ‘All authority in heaven and on earth had been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.’” — Matthew 28:19-20.
You may say, “Why me? I am not an evangelist.” Nevertheless, you have gifts that can be used to help fulfill His Great Commission.
Previously, Jesus had sent His disciples only to the Jews; however, their mission was dramatically broadened to “all nations.” The same holds true for Christians today — go forth and make disciples of men. That was the last command Jesus gave them; it was not an option.
In the Book of Acts, Luke records how Christianity was founded, organized, and solved its problems. The rejection of the gospel by many Jews led to evangelizing Christ’s message to the Gentiles. This book also holds lessons and living examples of the work of the Holy Spirit, implications of grace, and the law of love. Acts 1:8 tells us, “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.”
Like the Statler Brothers, Ray Stevens recorded a gospel song, “Turn Your Radio On,” some years ago. These lyrics were written by Albert Brumley in 1939 and carry a unique message. Here is an excerpt from Stevens’ rendition: “A don’t you know that everybody is a radio receiver. All you gotta do is listen for the call. Turn your radio on — turn your radio on. Turn your radio on — turn your radio on. If you listen in you will be a believer. Leanin’ on the truth that will never fall. Get in touch with God — get in touch with God. Turn your radio on.”
A “receiver” may be defined as the earpiece part of a telephone, the place where electrical signals are converted into sounds. It may also be a person appointed by the courts to manage a business or someone who has gone bankrupt. Or it could be the player eligible to “receive” the football in a game. I believe Brumley refers to the gift of salvation freely offered by Christ Jesus. After receiving this gift, we are obligated to share it with the world. Our Savior is the giver, the donor, and we are the receiver. We must be open for His call.
Have you ever read the mission statement for The Salvation Army? It goes like this: “The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.” How honorable!
It’s all about love and servitude. The Scripture tells us that everyone who calls on the Lord will be saved. Read Romans 10:14-15: “How, then, can they call on the one they have not believed in? And how can they believe in the one of whom they have not heard? And how can they hear without someone preaching to them? And how can they preach unless they are sent/ As it is written, ‘How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!’“
These were very provocative questions raised by the Apostle Paul. How will they hear if we don’t tell them? As Christians, we are the “good news” people. We are called to be His mouthpiece, His hands, His feet.
Am I a good and honorable servant of Christ? Do I seek out those who need to hear God’s Word? I must not be confrontational when sharing the good news; instead, I must kindly engage with others and speak to them with a gentle joy — just like Christ would. I must exhibit love for all humankind by sharing the gospel. The world needs Jesus!
What do I tell them? I tell them that Jesus died for our sins. I tell them their lives will change by asking Jesus in their hearts. I don’t have to quote Scripture to them, but I can refer them to God’s Word. An excellent reference is in Luke 12:8-9: “‘I tell you, whoever acknowledges me before men, the Son of Man will also acknowledge him before the angels of God. But he who disowns me before men will be disowned before the angels of God.’“
All you have to do is be your Christian self when approaching others with the good news. Share your love for Christ with gentleness, being kind, tender and mild-mannered. We have a glorious opportunity to be used by God. Don’t let it pass you by.
Delight in the will of the Lord. As Psalm 40:2-3, “He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings. And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God; many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord.”
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.