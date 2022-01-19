Starting the new year right is vital to all. For the Christian, it is all about beginning the year with Jesus.
On our first Sunday at church, two very precious families dedicated their newly born children to The Lord. I like to think these families started the year off right for their children.
These two families were not only making a public declaration of their faith in Jesus; they were also publicly declaring that their children are gifts from God. These two families desire to thank God by dedicating to Him the life He has entrusted to them.
When we dedicate our children to God, we are not saying, “Here, this child is all Yours.” No, we are expressing our appreciation for the life God has entrusted for us to rear. We also are saying, “We accept your call for this child, and we will nurture this child in this call.”
Psalm 127:3 proclaims that children are a heritage from God, a gift from Him. The believers’ call is to recognize that children first belong to God; thus, it is only proper and appropriate to dedicate what is rightly His.
Frankly, everything belongs to God. When we appreciate that it all belongs to God, we can more fully enjoy all He has given us to steward — money, possessions, property, even non-materials like children.
I charge parents to love God with every ounce and fiber of their energy. Attitudes and lifestyles are “caught” not “taught.” As parents love God and one another, they model an attitude and a lifestyle before the child that the child will, in return, want. The best sermon ever “preached” is lived sincerely before others — “caught, not taught.”
Then I ask if, by God’s help, the parents will provide a Christian home of love and peace. I then ask if they will train their child in the truth of Scripture and encourage their child to one day trust Jesus as Savior and Lord — not rules and traditions, but pure unadulterated Christianity.
Sometimes parents think this responsibility belongs solely to the church. Bluntly, the parent has more hours each week with the child than the church; thus, parenting is essential for the child to begin a faith walk.
Do not misunderstand: the church also plays a significant role in the child’s life. There is a truism: “It takes a village to rear a child.” Parents have first responsibility — yes, unequivocally. But parents need the help and support of Christian community. As members of the body of Christ, we must be faithful and come alongside parents to help teach and train the coming generations in the ways of God.
It is never too late to dedicate your child to God. Maybe you missed this opportunity when they were young. In your prayer time, ask God to forgive this mistake, then tell Him that you trust Him fully with the outcome of your child’s life.
Even if your child is grown with children of their own, you can still pray this over their life. Then, talk with them about changing the narrative by dedicating their children to God. After all, it is never too late to start the new year right for your children.
Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends and can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.