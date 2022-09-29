It’s not like I didn’t have anything else to do, but I counted them this morning: the never-ending pickets that surround our home.
Why count them, you ask? Because we are on our 68th hour of painting them and still have 189 left to paint. Currently, we have completed painting 493 of a total of 682! Although it is mindless work, it is exhausting. But it gives us time to share our thoughts, think and contemplate. And, believe it or not, we are having fun!
In the beginning, we saw God at work for six days — creating the universe, separating light from darkness, separating water to make ground and sky, creating vegetation for the land, hanging the sun, moon and stars, and creating humankind. Even now, God is at work in our nations and lives.
Since creation, God has given us work to do. The Apostle Paul tells us in Colossians 3:23, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for men.” If we could regard work as an act of worship or service to God, such an attitude would take some of the drudgery and boredom out of it. We could work without complaining or resentment if we treated our job problems as the cost of discipleship.
Honest work is something God calls from each of us. Ephesians 4:28 tells us, “He who has been stealing must steal no longer, but must work, doing something useful with his own hands, that he may have something to share with those in need.”
It may come easy for us to say we are praying for another, and perhaps we do just that. But when did you last do a physical thing for another of God’s children? There are people all around us in need of something — are we in tune with our surroundings? Do we share our good fortune with those in need?
When you do your best, you feel good about the results. Paul encourages us to do good for all. Galatians 6:4-5 reminds us, “Each one should test his own actions. Then he can take pride in himself, without comparing himself to somebody else, for each one should carry his own load.” It’s needless is to compare yourself with others. We have enough flaws to keep us busy without pointing out those in others.
Lying, cheating, and stealing may get you ahead in the here and now, but what about your character? Cheaters grow increasingly dishonest, and those who hurt others become callous and cruel. Truly successful people live by God’s standards and maintain personal integrity. Remember Proverbs 16:3: “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and your plans will succeed.”
Some younger generations probably aren’t familiar with the words penned by Annie Louisa Coghill in 1854. However, those of my generation most likely know the words by rote: “Work, for the night, is coming: Work through the morning hours; Work while the dew is sparkling: Work mid-springing flowers; Work when the day grows brighter; Work in the glowing sun; Work for the night is coming, When man’s work is done.” Keith and I had no trouble remembering these words as we sang while we labored.
When we got to the second and third verses, we stumbled along, improvising as we went. The correct wording for verse two is: “Work, for the night is coming: Work through the sunny noon; Fill brightest hours with labor: Rest comes sure and soon. Give every flying minute something to keep in store; Work for the night is coming, When man works no more. Three: Work, for the night, is coming, Under the sunset skies; While their bright tints are glowing, Work, for daylight flies. Work till the last beam fadeth, Fadeth to shine no more; Work, while the night is darkening, When man’s work is o’er.”
What a beautiful and meaningful old hymn that is! It stirs up joyful emotions and memories of bygone days.
The Book of Proverbs is filled with sound advice. In chapter 13:4, we learn: “The sluggard craves and gets nothing, but the desires of the diligent are fully satisfied.”
Thus far, we have clocked 71 hours of painting. We are exhausted to the core at the end of each day. But how fulfilled we are that we have excellent health, desire, and the will to complete the jobs at hand. The Bible verse that keeps us going forward with this seemingly never-ending project is Philippians 4:13: “I can do everything through him who gives me strength.”
In the spring, my spouse and I will turn 80 years old. We are pretty content with our lives. That is not to say we are without issues and difficulties. Our perspective and priorities are straight — we recognize God Almighty as our source of strength, especially in the face of trials.
But, back to the beginning — to Genesis 2:2-3 and the creation story. “By the seventh day, God had finished the work he had been doing; so on the seventh day, he rested from all his work. And God blessed the seventh day and made it holy because on it he rested from all the work of creating that he had done.”
God has a plan for each of us; thus, we must maintain our focus on our eternal lives. Love and peace to all.