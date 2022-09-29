It’s not like I didn’t have anything else to do, but I counted them this morning: the never-ending pickets that surround our home.

Why count them, you ask? Because we are on our 68th hour of painting them and still have 189 left to paint. Currently, we have completed painting 493 of a total of 682! Although it is mindless work, it is exhausting. But it gives us time to share our thoughts, think and contemplate. And, believe it or not, we are having fun!

Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.