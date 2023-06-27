Three recent Perquimans County High School graduates are among the 215 college-bound students from rural North Carolina counties recently selected to receive a Golden LEAF Scholarship worth up to $14,000 over four years.

Emma Smith, who plans to attend East Carolina University, Alexis Williams, who also plans to attend ECU, and Macon Winslow Jr., who plans to attend Duke University, were selected for the scholarships, according to the Golden LEAF Foundation which funds the awards.