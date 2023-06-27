...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Between a half to one foot of inundation above ground
level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties along the Albemarle
Sound and adjacent rivers. In Virginia, Virginia Beach along
North Landing River and Back Bay in southern Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect a half to up to one foot of
water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some
roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and
lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
Three recent Perquimans County High School graduates are among the 215 college-bound students from rural North Carolina counties recently selected to receive a Golden LEAF Scholarship worth up to $14,000 over four years.
Emma Smith, who plans to attend East Carolina University, Alexis Williams, who also plans to attend ECU, and Macon Winslow Jr., who plans to attend Duke University, were selected for the scholarships, according to the Golden LEAF Foundation which funds the awards.