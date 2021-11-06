The 8th annual Turkey Drop, a county-wide collection of frozen turkeys, canned vegetables, stuffing mix, and many other meal sides, will be held this week. Donations may be dropped at Hertford United Methodist Church at 200 Dobbs Street on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.
The event, held to assist those in need during the Thanksgiving season, is sponsored by Hertford United Methodist Church in conjunction with The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County.
Through the years local churches, residents and businesses have generously support the event. Over the past seven years, organizers have collected 1,167 turkeys, 5,409 pounds of food and $7,584.00 in cash donations, allowing them to serve more than 300 families per year.
The percentage of people living under the poverty level in Perquimans is 18.8%, which is the 58th highest level in the state. Turkey Drop organizers say many of those living in poverty also have health and nutritional needs.
"This special annual Thanksgiving event, along with the ongoing weekly distribution of food by The Open Door Food Pantry, is having a positive impact on the health and well-being of those less fortunate," a press release from Turkey Drop organizers states. "Helping people to meet their nutritional needs helps to stabilize their lives and enables them to have a greater focus on their employment, education, and spiritual growth."