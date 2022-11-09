Harley Cole

 Photo courtesy Harley Cole

The Albemarle Area United Way will present its third-ever Keel Club Philanthropy Award later this month to a local businessman who the AAUW says has “made it his life’s mission to help others.”

The AAUW will present the award to Harley V. Cole, owner of Forbes Homes, at its Keel Club Philanthropy Award dinner Thursday, Nov. 17. The event will be held at Seven Sounds Brewing Company in downtown Elizabeth City at 5:30 p.m.