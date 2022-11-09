...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The AAUW will present its Keel Club Philanthropy Award to Harley V. Cole, owner of Forbes Homes, at its Keel Club Philanthropy Award dinner Thursday, Nov. 17. The event will be held at Seven Sounds Brewing Company in downtown Elizabeth City at 5:30 p.m.
The AAUW will present the award to Harley V. Cole, owner of Forbes Homes, at its Keel Club Philanthropy Award dinner Thursday, Nov. 17. The event will be held at Seven Sounds Brewing Company in downtown Elizabeth City at 5:30 p.m.
“We consider it a privilege to honor Mr. Cole with our third Philanthropy Award,” AAUW Executive Director Harley Cole said in a press release. “He has quietly given dollars to benefit many, especially children and families, in our community. Mr. Cole is a prime example of a man who would literally give you the shirt off his back.”
Cole has given to a number of charitable causes over the years. Earlier this summer, he gave $50,000 to a capital campaign to complete major upgrades to the girls softball complex at Perquimans County High School. Cole’s contribution met a $50,000 challenge grant by Jim and Stephanie Gregory to the project, which will include a new backstop, home dugout, press box and concession stand.
According to Blake, Cole also gave $25,000 recently to Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle.
“He has also contributed thousands of dollars to our Community Impact program, the Community Care Collaborative,” Blake said. “He has also self-financed countless first-time home buyers” through his business.
Wendy Pierce, chair of the AAUW Board of Directors, noted that Nov. 15 is National Philanthropy Day. She said holding the Keel Club dinner two days later “coincided nicely in terms of honoring Mr. Cole.”
According to Blake, the Keel Club image has significant meaning for the nine-county AAUW, which covers a mostly coastal region.
“The keel of a ship is the main timber of the ship’s bottom that extends from bow to stern and supports the whole frame,” he said. “The keel is designed carefully and prepared through the efforts of many people working together for a common purpose. United Way is stronger because of these partners.”
Cole will be the third recipient of the AAUW’s Philanthropy Award. The previous winners were longtime philanthropists Bruce and Anna Biggs and last year’s winner, the late Dr. Willis Jackson “Jack” Grant III, who upon his death in 2020, at age 92, named the AAUW beneficiary of his IRA account. Grant’s donation totaled $557,000 — the largest ever received by the area nonprofit. Grant’s children, Willis Jackson Grant IV and Laura Dillard, accepted the award on their father’s behalf.
This year’s Keel Club Philanthropy Award dinner will feature a cocktail reception and dinner catered by Black Pelican. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at aaunitedway.org, by calling 252-333-1510, or visiting the AAUW office at 1413 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Corporate tables and sponsorships are also available.