Last week Lynwood Winslow, Director of the Albemarle Chorale, shared the long-awaited good news to its membership the Chorale will resume rehearsals later this month after an 18-month hiatus due to concerns related to the coronavirus.
While the Chorale’s goal is to bring Christmas concerts back to local music lovers this December, choristers and audience alike are cautioned this is making a start toward returning to a regular rehearsal and concert schedule.
However, if trends with Covid variants rise and CDC guidelines are changed, the plans may have to pause or end. Right now the Chorale is resuming rehearsal with a “proceed with caution and see what happens” approach.
The Albemarle Chorale is a group of 40 experienced singers from Edenton, Elizabeth City and Hertford under the direction of Winslow and accompanied by Michael Morgan. This group performs a repertoire of music ranging from classical to show tunes.
They practice every Monday evening form 7–9 p.m. at the Edenton United Methodist Church. Christmas concerts are planned for both Edenton and Elizabeth City.
The Chorale is always looking for new members who are experienced choristers and read music.
Chorale leaders say they hope all our choristers will have had an opportunity to get vaccinated, but those who have not are encouraged to wear a face mask. During rehearsals, all may wear a mask, some should wear a mask, and none must wear a mask. Seating at rehearsals will follow social distancing protocols.
For more information about joining the Chorale, please contact Chorale President Kent Saunders at albemarlechorale@gmail.com.