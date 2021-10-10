Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Perquimans County. Please send listings to lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.
Today
Mom classes
Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start will hold classes for new and expectant mothers each Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 18. Contact: 482-3035.
Toys for Tots
Applications are now being accepted for the Toys for Tots Christmas program. Pick up applications at either the Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start office at 400 Old Hertford Road, Edenton, Perquimans County Library or the Shepard-Pruden Library. Turn in applications by Oct. 30.
Oct. 15-16
Scholarship Scramble
The Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club will host a Community Continuing Education Scholarship Scramble golf tournament at the Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation. Shotgun start is at 11 a.m. Cost is $75 for golfers. Price includes golf, lunch, beverages, ticket to awards reception, and $25 donation to scholarship fund. Cost for non-golfers is $25 and includes ticket to awards reception. Email Judy Jones at judy.jones@verizon.net.
Ghost Walk
The Friends of the State Historic Sites of Edenton will host its Ghost Walk and Fall Festival from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tours leave 1767 Courthouse every 15 minutes. Cost is $10.
Oct. 16
Arts on Perquimans
The Perquimans Arts League will host Arts on the Perquimans, its 10th annual arts and crafts show, at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pancake breakfast
The Rotary Club of Hertford will host a pancake breakfast at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Hall from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are $6 and available at Hertford Hardware, the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce, Carolina Trophy and Hertford Rotarians.
Oct. 17
Fall Festival
Hertford Baptist Church will host its Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat at 124 W. Market St., Hertford, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Event will include a trunk or treat, chili cook-off, cake walks, bounce houses, games, face painting and silent auction.
Oct. 20
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City will host a History for Lunch lecture titled, “Beyond the Green Book: Recovering Elizabeth City’s Historic African American Businesses through Project-based Learning” at noon. The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City. Contact: 252-335-1453.
Oct. 24
Neighbors Meeting Neighbors
The Perquimans Arts League, Tammy Miller-White and others will host Neighbors Meeting Neighbors at PAL at 133 North Church St., Hertford, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 339-4316.
Oct. 25
Christian Athletes
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its first of two back-to-back fall fundraiser benefits on Monday, Oct. 25, at Camp Cale in Hertford, followed by the second benefit, Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Ramada Plaza in Kill Devil Hills This year’s events will feature Phil Ford, former UNC Tar Heel player. Doors for both events open at 6 p.m. Dinner is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the program starting at 7 p.m. Tables for eight can be purchased for $300. The deadline for reservations is Oct. 15. Contact: Scott Williams at 252-564-2465 or email him at Swilliams@fca.org or visit www.nencfca.org.
School board
The Perquimans Board of Education will meet in the boardroom at the Central Office at 6 p.m.
Oct. 29
Perquimans Special Olympics
An Eat Out to Help Out the Perquimans Special Olympics will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Menu includes both fried chicken and barbecue. Pick up plates at corner of Market and Church streets. Cost is $8.
Oct. 30
Belvidere Day Dinner
The Belvidere Day Dinner and Dance will be held at 149 Perry Ridge Road from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $25. Admission for those 16 and older. Contact: 333-5473, 339-0720 or 757-274-7485.
Boo at the Museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host Boo! at the Museum from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants will be able to take a glimpse into Halloweens past, play games, participate in creative activities and enjoy sweet treats. The event is presented by the Museum of the Albemarle Junior Docents. The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City. Contact: charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Oct. 31
Parade grand marshal
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations through Oct. 31 for this year’s grand marshal for the Hertford Christmas Parade. Contact: vmcoordinator@perquimanschamber.com/.
Nov. 1
$100K Challenge
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation is hosting a campaign to raise $100,000 to build a baseball grandstand at the Jim “Catfish” Hunter baseball field at Perquimans County High School. The foundation is seeking funding by Nov. 1 at one of five levels. Make donations to PCSF, Inc., P.O. Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944. Contact: Brenda Lassiter at brendalassiter@pqschools.org.
Nov. 6
Yard sale
The Senior Center and Community Yard Sale will be held at the Senior Center on Harvey Point Road, Hertford, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Rental spaces cost $15. Donations welcome Nov. 1-5. Contact: 426-5404.
Nov. 9
School board
The Perquimans Board of Education will host a special meeting to discuss the school district’s classified salary study and the district’s financial audit at 5 p.m.
Nov. 18
Clay Shoot
The Perquimans County Clay Shoot will be held at 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your own gun, ammo will be provided. Tickets are $50.
Dec. 4
Christmas kickoff
A Christmas Kickoff Weekend in Perquimans will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Department at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event will feature at 5K Rhythm Run, craft bazaar, kids activities and food trucks. Contact: Amy Tinsley at 312-2595 or Stacey Layden at 910-409-8021.