The group 5Starr performs at the second annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival at Edenton Marina, Friday. The event raised $10,000 for Clear Living Waters, an environmental group working to restore the health of the Albemarle Sound and its tributaries.
The group 5Starr performs at the second annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival at Edenton Marina, Friday. The event raised $10,000 for Clear Living Waters, an environmental group working to restore the health of the Albemarle Sound and its tributaries.
Tyler Newman Chowan Herald
Feuston Brothers & Co. performing on Saturday afternoon.
Music fans young and old united at the Edenton Marina over the weekend to raise more than $10,000 for an effort to restore the health of the Albemarle Sound and its tributaries.
The second annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival, held Friday and Saturday, featured six area bands and drew a couple hundred locals. The event was a benefit for Clear Living Waters.
Organizers Julien Mordecai and Sherwood Jones put together the festival last year after noting a need for a local celebration of Chowan County’s marine life.
Providing the music for the festival were Late Notice, 5Starr, Feuston Brothers & Co., Old Fish Hatchery Records, Kosmos and Jump Mountain.
Mordecai said previously that some of the funds raised by Clear Living Waters will be put toward creating a new “riverkeeper” position to act as a watchful guardian over the Albemarle Sound and its marine life.
Beneath a tent at the festival, a physical example of a “living shoreline” was on display, courtesy of RS Shorelines. RS claims its shoreline system, named QuickReef, “combines the aesthetics and ecological benefits of an oyster shell bag shoreline with the stability of heavier materials and eliminates the use of plastic.”
Mordecai hopes that as the Albemarle Rock Fish Festival gains more prominence and Clear Living Waters teams up with other area environmental groups, the future of the Albemarle Sound and its tributaries will get more public attention.
Creating a healthy buffer zone between private properties, farmland and the waterways would be a first step. A second could be to offer more resources to educate the public on overfishing in local rivers, which may assist rockfish populations in rebounding.
Mordecai said upward of 350 people turned out for the festival over the two days. Besides continuing to promote the idea of hiring a local riverkeeper, proceeds from the festival will go toward paying the bands, tents and promotion, and about 25 percent will be put toward the cost of next year’s event.
The event was a “sound” success, Mordecai said.
“We did not have the date for 2022 nailed down until about November,” Mordecai said. “(We’re) planning ahead now for 2023, so May 19-20 of 2023 will be the festival dates.”