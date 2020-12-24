Dear Santa,
My name is Clover. I am 6 years old. I live in Hertford, NC. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a digital camera because I want to take pictures. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a friendship bracelet maker. Thank you for getting us presents when we are good.
Merry Christmas! From Your Friend, Clover
Dear Santa,
My name is Eden. I am 6 years old. I live in Hertford, NC. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a Rainbow Jellies Creation Kit because I want to make squishies. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like an electric scooter. I hope you have a Happy New Year!
Merry Christmas! From Your Friend, Eden
Dear Santa,
My name is J’Teyah. I am 8 years old. I live in Perquimans County. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a doll baby because I can play with her. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a puppy and a wig. Thank you so much!
Merry Christmas! From Your Friend, J’Teyah
Dear Santa,
My name is S’Jaye. I am 7 years old. I live in Perquimans County. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a Power Rangers Samurai Megazord because I really love Power Rangers. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a Ryan’s World Giant Combo Panda. Thank you, Santa Claus. I know Christmas isn’t all about presents but spending time with your family and friends.
Merry Christmas! From Your Friend, S’Jaye
Dear Santa,
My name is Owen. I am 6 years old. I live in Tyner. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a four wheeler because they are fast. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like board games. I love you.
Merry Christmas! From Your Friend, Owen
Dear Santa,
My name is Taylor. I am 6 years old. I live in Perquimans County. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a Tamagotchi Pet because it’s like having your own pet and I have to take care of it like a real pet. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like my own diary, and some more shoes. I would also like a tablet and a Barbie riding a horse. Thank you, Santa, for bringing all the kids in the world toys and making everyone smile.
Merry Christmas! From Your Friend, Taylor
Dear Santa,
My name is Zakk. I am 7 years old. I live in Perquimans County. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a big Paw Patrol Lookout Station with pups in it because I like Paw Patrol. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like some police cars like the Paw Patrol pups drive.
Merry Christmas! From Your Friend, Zakk
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaiden. I am 6 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is an Army Legos set because I like to play with Legos.
Merry Christmas! From Your Friend, Kaiden
Dear Santa,
My name is Chris. I am 6 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a Nintendo Switch because it has a lot of games.
Merry Christmas! From Your Friend, Chris
Dear Santa,
My name is Maxton (Max). I am 6 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a toy parrot because I can make it talk like a person. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like candy, an art craft, some puzzles, a toy deer, a toy alligator, and a real cat. I love you, Santa! I’ll see you in December!
Merry Christmas! From Your Friend, Max
Dear Santa,
My name is Bryce. I am 6 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a kid’s motorcycle because I want to ride one and it is fun to go fast. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like Transformer toys, a blue Nerf shooting toy, a lot of Avengers toys, and a FurReal Munchin’ Rex. I love you, Santa!
Merry Christmas! From Your Friend, Bryce
Dear Santa,
My name is Brazil. I am 6 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a phone because I want to watch YouTube videos on it. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a Barbie dream house.
Merry Christmas! From Your Friend, Brazil
Dear Santa,
My name is Blake. I am 6 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a headset for gamers because I want to hear my games better. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a gaming chair. Thank you for the presents.
Merry Christmas! From Your Friend, Blake
Dear Santa,
My name is Savanah. I am 7 years old. I live in North Carolina. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is a phone because I want to talk to people and text them. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like a robot and a real farm with cows, chickens, and ducks. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Merry Christmas! From Your Friend, Savanah
From Santa to Aleah Clark’s 1st Grade class
Hi friends! I’m talking to you, Clover, Eden, J’Teyah, S’Jaye, Owen, Taylor, Zakk, Kaiden, Chris, Max, Bryce, Brazil, Blake and Savanah,
What wonderful letters you wrote! Thanks so much. I have to answer you as a group because it is really busy around the North Pole! I have to get a lot of toys built!
It looks like all of you have been very good this year. Congratulations! I have to ask: Have you been nice too? It sure feels good to be nice to other people, whether you know them or not.
Look at the Christmas wishes you sent! Fun things like: a camera, squishie maker, baby doll, Power Rangers, 4-wheeler, a tablet, Barbie, Paw Patrol, Legos, a Nintendo Switch, a toy parrot, Avengers toys, a phone, a headset, a robot…and 10 times more! As always, I will do the best I can. I have a lot of children to spread joy to, and I want to make everyone happy.
A few of you asked for animals…even a real farm! That is not something Santa does very often. Animals don’t travel well, and they really make a mess of the sleigh.
You know what I like most about your letters? That you call me your friend. I sure love that. And Santa loves you, too.
Merry Christmas!