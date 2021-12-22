santa-claus-reading-letters-ftr.jpg

Santa Claus reads letters from girls and boys to find out what’s on their wish lists this Christmas.

 Contributed photo

Rachel Benge’s 3rd Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.

For Christmas, I wish for an RC Plane, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books, and Pokemon cards.

Joseph

Ashley Jethro & Sarah Brewer-Rodriguez 3rd Grade classes

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help Abigail and hold a door.

My Christmas wishes are: a Nintendo Switch and a Hoverboard. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Star

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: being good at school and being good to my family.

My Christmas wishes are Magic Pixies and an OMG doll. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Belle

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I held the door for a lot of people and I helped my teacher.

My Christmas wishes are: a Lot of fidgets and an iPad Pro Max. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

McKinley

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my mom and help my dad.

My Christmas wishes are: a robot and a toy boat. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Benjamin

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help people and do extra chores.

My Christmas wishes are: my family to have a good Christmas and to get a new trampoline. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Ethan

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my friends and help my sisters.

My Christmas wishes are: Nintendo Switch and Minecraft disc. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Elijah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I said something nice to my brother. I said, “Thank you.”

My Christmas wishes are: an Nintendo Switch and games for an Nintendo Switch. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Quinn

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Being nice to my sister and working hard.

My Christmas wishes are: a lot of Pop Its and to visit Santa. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Addison

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help with game night.

My Christmas wishes are: a guitar. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Luke

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help someone and help clean the classroom.

My Christmas wishes are: a puppy and any kind of board game. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Abigail

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help some people and be kind.

My Christmas wishes are: To become a member of prodigy and to get a pug and hamster. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Airlie

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my brother and help my mom around the house.

My Christmas wishes are some new shirts. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Klaryssa

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: clean up and share the toys.

My Christmas wishes are: A new little car and some Mini-Brands. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Brooklynn

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: one time I gave a homeless person a dollar and helped with my baby brother.

My Christmas wishes are: a bow and arrow and American Girl Doll things. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Ariel

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my friend up and play with my friends a lot.

My Christmas wishes are: Robux and Legos. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Colt

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Hold a door open and helped somebody up.

My Christmas wishes are: a baseball bat and baseballs. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Noah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped a person down the street and I played with my little brother, Asher. He’s 2 years old.

My Christmas wishes are: a phone and money. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Avery B

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help someone up and help clean up.

My Christmas wishes are: the I Survived series and a model of the Hindenburg. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Avery W

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my grandma with the dishes and try to help my mom cook dinner.

My Christmas wishes are: fake nails to put on my short nails and a new bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Raelan

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I did my homework and I helped somebody who fell down get up.

My Christmas wishes are: a new rifle and a pellet gun. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Ethan J

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: held the door for people and used my manners.

My Christmas wishes are: a bat and bat bag. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Jackson

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I gave my sister candy and I shared my toys with her.

My Christmas wishes are: Goo Jit Zu toys. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Mason

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Getting up early and being nice to others.

My Christmas wishes are: LOL Dolls and Rainbow High Dolls. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Jasmine

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my mom and make her feel better and kiss my brother before we go to sleep. My Christmas wishes are: a skateboard and a new bunk bed. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Kyleigh

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I made my mom better and made my dad better.

My Christmas wishes are: an OMG doll and a stuffed fox. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Isabelle

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help mom and be nice to Airlie.

My Christmas wishes are: a dog and Slime. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Penny

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I have been good at home and at school.

My Christmas wishes are a VR headset and a phone. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Gabe

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my sister with some of her work and helped my mom clean.

My Christmas wishes are: to go skiing and visit the mountains. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Russell

Kristy Bunch and Lindsey Lewis 3rd-grade classes

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my parents around the house and picked up trash around my neighborhood.

My Christmas wishes are: a tablet and 5 Mini Brands. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Leah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my mom with her toe and I help my grandpa.

My Christmas wishes are: a phone and a Play Station. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Lane

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: hold the door for someone and be caring toward my mom.

My Christmas wishes are: snow and to have a good Christmas. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Travis

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: picked up a ladies cane and held the door. I wanted to give the homeless man money.

My Christmas wishes are: A VR with Blade and Sorcery, and money because we are poor and a dog that looks like an Oreo. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Gage

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped someone who fell down and I helped one of my friends who is small.

My Christmas wishes are: a Play Station 5 and a Warriors Blackstar Plushie. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Zavier

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my mom cook and helped my friend.

My Christmas wishes are: my own kitten and a Warriors Jayfeather Plushie. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Abigail

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: gone to the beach and made new friends.

My Christmas wishes are: peace on Earth and a Schleich Horse Club Barn. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Lilly

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: bringing candy to my sister and doing my homework.

My Christmas wishes are: an iPad with a pen and an electric guitar. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Braelynn

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: made my bed and completed my homework right when I got home from school.

My Christmas wishes are: Money and to be able to fly. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Nathan

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I got an “A” in school and held the door for my classmates.

My Christmas wishes are: an Apple iPhone and $9,999. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Lillyana

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: taken care of my brothers and been kinda nice to my friends.

My Christmas wishes are: Slime and shoes and a 4-wheeler. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Aziah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I gave my mom $50 and I have got green on my behavior log all year.

My Christmas wishes are: A Go Kart and $150. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Bryan

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped a friend and was nice to my mom.

My Christmas wishes are: a personal computer and a bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Jamias

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: at school I helped my friend when they got hurt and I helped my sister find her glasses at my house.

My Christmas wishes are: A German shepherd stuffed animal and Fidget Spinner. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Peyton

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my dog learn to catch and do spelling words with Brodie.

My Christmas wishes are: for my sister to come home from college and It Creeps books. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Emily

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help people and clean the house.

My Christmas wishes are: a PlayStation 5 and a 4-wheeler. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Julian

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I was kind and I shared.

My Christmas wishes are: Cutie Cuts and a horse toy that dances. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Violet

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped out my friends and helped my mom, too.

My Christmas wishes are: A Nintendo and Pokemon, very powerful cards. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Tristen

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I have tried to play with my little brother and be nice to everyone.

My Christmas wishes are: magnet balls and a PlayStation 4. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Colby

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: cleaned my room and cleaned the table.

My Christmas wishes are: Dirt bike and a PlayStation 5. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Hunter

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped people and been nice.

My Christmas wishes are: PlayStation 4 games and a PlayStation 5. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Jayden

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped my friend get up when she fell. I asked her if she was OK. Also, my friend was upset because she was sitting on the bench and no one was playing with her. So I asked her if she wanted to play with me.

My Christmas wishes are: a tablet/gift and scooter/gift. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Genieve

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I held the door and I helped my grandma.

My Christmas wishes are: I wish my dog Dixie was alive and healthy and I wish for peace. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Alyssa

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped my friends and my mom.

My Christmas wishes are: a Feed and Grow Fish Game, and a ferret. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Jayce

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my cousin up and helped my mother out around the house.

My Christmas wishes are: makeup and doll babies. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Zion

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: cleaned my room and held the door.

My Christmas wishes are: a phone and a Hoverboard. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

David

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: held the door and played with my friends.

My Christmas wishes are: a baby doll and a dog. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Emely

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: held the door and helped my mom.

My Christmas wishes are: new Switch controllers and new phone. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Mykhi

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: held the door and took trash out.

My Christmas wishes are: a phone and a bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Kyreem

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped a friend who was being bullied and was kind to my friends.

My Christmas wishes are: a Silicone Baby and an iPhone 7. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Korea

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped the teacher and helped out at home.

My Christmas wishes are: a PlayStation 5 and a violin. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Cian

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Helped the teacher and helped my dad.

My Christmas wishes are: a unicorn and a bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Isabell

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Helped my mom and grandma take out the trash and shopped with my mom at Walmart.

My Christmas wishes are: binoculars and a telescope. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

— Derek

Kaleb Spaugh’s

3rd-grade class

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I picked up a Desk Pet Dome and played with my big sister.

My Christmas wishes are: a smartphone and a smartwatch. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Sean

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: being good to Mr. Spaugh and being kind.

My Christmas wishes are: a Hoverboard and Popits. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Donnell

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: eat nuts and be good.

My Christmas wishes are: games and Laser Tag and Hoverboard and JJBA PlayStation 4 game and a PlayStation 4. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Zhea’Onnah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help Mommy and help Ginny.

My Christmas wishes are: an Nintendo Switch and Figites. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Charlotte

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Listening to my teachers and my parents, and being very helpful.

My Christmas wishes are: a Hoverboard and Pokemon (let’s go EEVEE!), and an Nintendo Switch video game. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Blake

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help parents put away close and cleaned my house.

My Christmas wishes are: a drone and a Hoverboard. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Kaden

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: picked up someone’s pet dome for them and played with my sister.

My Christmas wishes are: a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and A Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Sean

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped my Mom make progat and giving my Mom and Riche a present.

My Christmas wishes are: to see my Brahre and a BB gun. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Lane

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I’ve been nice and I’ve helped.

My Christmas wishes are: a new electric scooter and and a dirt bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Zachary

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help mom with things that she needs and help others with things that they need.

My Christmas wishes are: a blue Rainbow Doll and a Hoverboard. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Eden

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: clean house and help my parents put away clothes.

My Christmas wishes are: a Hoverboard and an iPhone 11. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Kaden

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped out and played in a nice way.

My Christmas wishes are: a smartwatch and a tablet. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Hazel

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped a teacher open a door and helped a classmate up when he fell out his seat.

My Christmas wishes are: Batman Legos and an Nintendo Switch. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Michael

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: been good at school helping others and helping at the house.

My Christmas wishes are: a PlayStation 5 and Razor with mod tires. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Jayden

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my mom with her project and give a present to my mom and Riehe.

My Christmas wishes are: a Hoverboard and a BB gun. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Lane

Tiffany Roberts’

3rd-grade homeroom

Dear Santa,

What do you feed the reindeer? I have been good this year because I like to help people. I help my mom clean up. For Christmas I want a playhouse, LED lights for my room and an iPhone 8. — Serenity

Dear Santa,

Why do you never cut your beard? I have been good this year and helped my mom with cleaning the house. I also helped my aunt take care of her baby.

I would like to have a watch, a blue crystal, a Hocus Pocus sweatshirt, the book “Our Friend Hedgehog,” colored pencils, and a Nook for Christmas. — Brynn

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year and held the door for my class. I have also been nice to my family.

For Christmas I would like a Naruto toy and a Sasuke toy. I would also like a Kakashi toy. These are characters from my favorite movie.

Ross

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year and helped my dad with chores. I have also helped my brother reach a toy at home because I didn’t want him to fall.

I would like a new fast RC car, an RC boat and a solar system poster for Christmas.

Caleb

Dear Santa,

What type of cookies do you like the best? I have been good this year and helped my mom with the groceries and went hunting with my dad. I have also been a good friend.

For Christmas I would like lots of Fidgets, clothes and dresses, Slime and a Squishmallow.

Isabella

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year by telling my dad thank you. I also say please.

For Christmas I would like a toy Lamborghini, Legos, Beyblades and a Hoverboard.

Darius

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year because I helped my brother, Jaxon, with his homework when my mom was cooking dinner. I also helped my mom with my little brother, Torrin. I was so, so, so happy when my mom came home from the hospital with him.

For Christmas I would like an iPad, Mini Brands, a Discovery Kit, art supplies for my crafts and high heels.

Peyton

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year and have helped classmates out when they dropped their things. I have also helped my mom clean around the house.

For Christmas I would like a Fidget toy, paint brush and canvases. But, the most important gift I want is to be with my family.

Lila

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year and helped my mom and dad with chores. I also helped train my puppy.

I would like a dirt bike carburetor builder, four-wheeler, Pokémon legend pack, iPhone and an Xbox One.

Landon

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year and helped clean out my dad’s car and cleaned my room.

For Christmas I would like an OMG Doll and a Rainbow High Doll. I also would like a pop it fidget toy and roller skates. — Deshauna

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year and have been responsible. I have helped my mom keep the house clean.

For Christmas I would like roller skates, a basketball and some books about history. I also really want my family to be happy and I want to make others happy.

Tieteonna

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year.

For Christmas I want something that I can do, like an experiment or something crafty. I also want something that I can play outside with, and Slime so I can have fun. Last year Cupcake, my elf, lost his hat. We still have it. Please tell him we have it in a safe place for him.

Maelyn

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year by helping to take care of my cats and helping my friends by picking up things that they drop at school.

For Christmas I would like to have a canvas and paints, a Barbie doll, PopIts, new shoes, and a new Hoverboard.

Ashlyn

Naomi Mallory’s

3rd-grade homeroom

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year and gave out toys to charity and shared our floaties at Meads Pool this summer.

For Christmas I would like a Mini Phlat ball, airPods, a Nerf gun, Hot Wheels and tracks, and Silly String.

Austin

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year and say nice things to my friends and help my friends get up if they fall.

I would like metal detectors, Fidgets, Nintendo Switch and a puppy for Christmas.

Abel

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year because I helped my Dad build a shed. I am also nice to my friends and family.

For Christmas I would like to have baseball cards, a dirt bike, bait for fishing and a new baseball bat.

Drake

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year by working around the house and doing my chores.

For Christmas I would like to have a red batting sleeve, a wooden bat, a new glove and baseball cards.

Kayne

Dear Santa,

How do you go to all the houses in one night? I have been good this year and helped my mom do work in the house and feed my dogs.

For Christmas I would like to have a scooter, jeans, shoes, a coloring book and colored pencils.

Gracie

Dear Santa,

How many cookies do you eat on Christmas Eve night? I have been good this year and have helped people and I have been kind.

For Christmas I would like a new bike, a chair for my room, a tree house, a TV for my room and new clothes.

Kyhla

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite Christmas cookie? I have been good this year and bought my mom a wreath for our front door. I also hold the door for the person behind me at school.

For Christmas I would like PopIts, Pokémon cards, a personal computer, Warzone and a new basketball.

Owen

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year because I got good grades in school and helped my mom pack for our vacation.

I would like really good Pokémon cards, a Harry Potter wand, a Harry Potter fire bolt broomstick and the Cake Bash game for my Xbox for Christmas.

Zane

Dear Santa,

How do you bring toys all over the world in just one night? I have been good this year and helped my mom and grandma with the baby.

For Christmas I would like Mini Brands and the world’s smallest figures, a puppy, scrunchies, a lot of glitter, and an art set.

Arabella

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year by sharing my candy with my sister and helping people.

For Christmas I would like Pokémon cards, a Nintendo Switch, batman, a stuffed animal, and school supplies.

Braxton

Dear Santa,

What are the names of all your reindeer? I have been good this year and helped my mommy and Mimi.

For Christmas I would like to have a music box, a robot, a dog, dolls and a doll home.

Heaven

Dear Santa,

How many Christmas trees do you have at the North Pole? I have been good this year and helped my mom and I have been nice at school to Ms. Mallory and Mrs. Roberts.

For Christmas I would like a big Hot Wheel toy car, a dinosaur, an Avenger action figure and a Mario toy. I love Christmas!

Amir

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year and played with my brother. I also keep my room clean.

For Christmas I would like to have toys that my brother likes, Sonic toys and trains.

Jordan

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year and helped my Dad clean his truck and held the door for someone at school.

For Christmas I would like a TV with a fire stick, a Nintendo switch, a google gift card, and a new baseball glove.

Skylar

Dear Santa,

How much food do the reindeer eat on Christmas Eve? I have been good this year and helped people and I have been kind to others.

For Christmas I would like to have a new bike, clothes, nails, a tree house and a painting table with paints.

Khyla

Editor’s note: The Perquimans Weekly published letters from Hannah Blackley’s 3rd-grade class and all but one letter from Rachel Benge’s 3rd-grade class in our Dec. 2 edition. Today’s edition contains one letter from Ms. Benge’s class and the letters from 3rd-graders in the classes of Ashley Jethro, Sarah Brewer-Rodriguez, Kristy Bunch, Lindsey Lewis, Kaleb Spaugh, Tiffany Roberts and Naomi Mallory.