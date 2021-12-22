Rachel Benge’s 3rd Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for an RC Plane, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books, and Pokemon cards.
— Joseph
Ashley Jethro & Sarah Brewer-Rodriguez 3rd Grade classes
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help Abigail and hold a door.
My Christmas wishes are: a Nintendo Switch and a Hoverboard. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Star
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: being good at school and being good to my family.
My Christmas wishes are Magic Pixies and an OMG doll. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Belle
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I held the door for a lot of people and I helped my teacher.
My Christmas wishes are: a Lot of fidgets and an iPad Pro Max. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— McKinley
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my mom and help my dad.
My Christmas wishes are: a robot and a toy boat. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Benjamin
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help people and do extra chores.
My Christmas wishes are: my family to have a good Christmas and to get a new trampoline. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Ethan
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my friends and help my sisters.
My Christmas wishes are: Nintendo Switch and Minecraft disc. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Elijah
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I said something nice to my brother. I said, “Thank you.”
My Christmas wishes are: an Nintendo Switch and games for an Nintendo Switch. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Quinn
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Being nice to my sister and working hard.
My Christmas wishes are: a lot of Pop Its and to visit Santa. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Addison
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help with game night.
My Christmas wishes are: a guitar. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Luke
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help someone and help clean the classroom.
My Christmas wishes are: a puppy and any kind of board game. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Abigail
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help some people and be kind.
My Christmas wishes are: To become a member of prodigy and to get a pug and hamster. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Airlie
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my brother and help my mom around the house.
My Christmas wishes are some new shirts. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Klaryssa
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: clean up and share the toys.
My Christmas wishes are: A new little car and some Mini-Brands. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Brooklynn
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: one time I gave a homeless person a dollar and helped with my baby brother.
My Christmas wishes are: a bow and arrow and American Girl Doll things. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Ariel
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my friend up and play with my friends a lot.
My Christmas wishes are: Robux and Legos. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Colt
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Hold a door open and helped somebody up.
My Christmas wishes are: a baseball bat and baseballs. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Noah
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped a person down the street and I played with my little brother, Asher. He’s 2 years old.
My Christmas wishes are: a phone and money. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Avery B
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help someone up and help clean up.
My Christmas wishes are: the I Survived series and a model of the Hindenburg. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Avery W
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my grandma with the dishes and try to help my mom cook dinner.
My Christmas wishes are: fake nails to put on my short nails and a new bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Raelan
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I did my homework and I helped somebody who fell down get up.
My Christmas wishes are: a new rifle and a pellet gun. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Ethan J
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: held the door for people and used my manners.
My Christmas wishes are: a bat and bat bag. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Jackson
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I gave my sister candy and I shared my toys with her.
My Christmas wishes are: Goo Jit Zu toys. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Mason
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Getting up early and being nice to others.
My Christmas wishes are: LOL Dolls and Rainbow High Dolls. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Jasmine
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my mom and make her feel better and kiss my brother before we go to sleep. My Christmas wishes are: a skateboard and a new bunk bed. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Kyleigh
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I made my mom better and made my dad better.
My Christmas wishes are: an OMG doll and a stuffed fox. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Isabelle
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help mom and be nice to Airlie.
My Christmas wishes are: a dog and Slime. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Penny
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I have been good at home and at school.
My Christmas wishes are a VR headset and a phone. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Gabe
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my sister with some of her work and helped my mom clean.
My Christmas wishes are: to go skiing and visit the mountains. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Russell
Kristy Bunch and Lindsey Lewis 3rd-grade classes
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my parents around the house and picked up trash around my neighborhood.
My Christmas wishes are: a tablet and 5 Mini Brands. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Leah
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my mom with her toe and I help my grandpa.
My Christmas wishes are: a phone and a Play Station. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Lane
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: hold the door for someone and be caring toward my mom.
My Christmas wishes are: snow and to have a good Christmas. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
—Travis
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: picked up a ladies cane and held the door. I wanted to give the homeless man money.
My Christmas wishes are: A VR with Blade and Sorcery, and money because we are poor and a dog that looks like an Oreo. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Gage
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped someone who fell down and I helped one of my friends who is small.
My Christmas wishes are: a Play Station 5 and a Warriors Blackstar Plushie. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Zavier
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my mom cook and helped my friend.
My Christmas wishes are: my own kitten and a Warriors Jayfeather Plushie. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
—Abigail
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: gone to the beach and made new friends.
My Christmas wishes are: peace on Earth and a Schleich Horse Club Barn. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Lilly
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: bringing candy to my sister and doing my homework.
My Christmas wishes are: an iPad with a pen and an electric guitar. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Braelynn
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: made my bed and completed my homework right when I got home from school.
My Christmas wishes are: Money and to be able to fly. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Nathan
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I got an “A” in school and held the door for my classmates.
My Christmas wishes are: an Apple iPhone and $9,999. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Lillyana
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: taken care of my brothers and been kinda nice to my friends.
My Christmas wishes are: Slime and shoes and a 4-wheeler. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Aziah
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I gave my mom $50 and I have got green on my behavior log all year.
My Christmas wishes are: A Go Kart and $150. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Bryan
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped a friend and was nice to my mom.
My Christmas wishes are: a personal computer and a bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Jamias
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: at school I helped my friend when they got hurt and I helped my sister find her glasses at my house.
My Christmas wishes are: A German shepherd stuffed animal and Fidget Spinner. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Peyton
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my dog learn to catch and do spelling words with Brodie.
My Christmas wishes are: for my sister to come home from college and It Creeps books. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Emily
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help people and clean the house.
My Christmas wishes are: a PlayStation 5 and a 4-wheeler. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Julian
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I was kind and I shared.
My Christmas wishes are: Cutie Cuts and a horse toy that dances. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Violet
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped out my friends and helped my mom, too.
My Christmas wishes are: A Nintendo and Pokemon, very powerful cards. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Tristen
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I have tried to play with my little brother and be nice to everyone.
My Christmas wishes are: magnet balls and a PlayStation 4. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Colby
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: cleaned my room and cleaned the table.
My Christmas wishes are: Dirt bike and a PlayStation 5. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Hunter
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped people and been nice.
My Christmas wishes are: PlayStation 4 games and a PlayStation 5. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Jayden
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped my friend get up when she fell. I asked her if she was OK. Also, my friend was upset because she was sitting on the bench and no one was playing with her. So I asked her if she wanted to play with me.
My Christmas wishes are: a tablet/gift and scooter/gift. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Genieve
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I held the door and I helped my grandma.
My Christmas wishes are: I wish my dog Dixie was alive and healthy and I wish for peace. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Alyssa
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped my friends and my mom.
My Christmas wishes are: a Feed and Grow Fish Game, and a ferret. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Jayce
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my cousin up and helped my mother out around the house.
My Christmas wishes are: makeup and doll babies. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Zion
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: cleaned my room and held the door.
My Christmas wishes are: a phone and a Hoverboard. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— David
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: held the door and played with my friends.
My Christmas wishes are: a baby doll and a dog. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Emely
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: held the door and helped my mom.
My Christmas wishes are: new Switch controllers and new phone. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Mykhi
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: held the door and took trash out.
My Christmas wishes are: a phone and a bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Kyreem
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped a friend who was being bullied and was kind to my friends.
My Christmas wishes are: a Silicone Baby and an iPhone 7. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Korea
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped the teacher and helped out at home.
My Christmas wishes are: a PlayStation 5 and a violin. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Cian
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Helped the teacher and helped my dad.
My Christmas wishes are: a unicorn and a bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Isabell
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Helped my mom and grandma take out the trash and shopped with my mom at Walmart.
My Christmas wishes are: binoculars and a telescope. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Derek
Kaleb Spaugh’s
3rd-grade class
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I picked up a Desk Pet Dome and played with my big sister.
My Christmas wishes are: a smartphone and a smartwatch. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Sean
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: being good to Mr. Spaugh and being kind.
My Christmas wishes are: a Hoverboard and Popits. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Donnell
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: eat nuts and be good.
My Christmas wishes are: games and Laser Tag and Hoverboard and JJBA PlayStation 4 game and a PlayStation 4. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
—Zhea’Onnah
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help Mommy and help Ginny.
My Christmas wishes are: an Nintendo Switch and Figites. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Charlotte
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Listening to my teachers and my parents, and being very helpful.
My Christmas wishes are: a Hoverboard and Pokemon (let’s go EEVEE!), and an Nintendo Switch video game. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Blake
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help parents put away close and cleaned my house.
My Christmas wishes are: a drone and a Hoverboard. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Kaden
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped my Mom make progat and giving my Mom and Riche a present.
My Christmas wishes are: to see my Brahre and a BB gun. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Lane
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I’ve been nice and I’ve helped.
My Christmas wishes are: a new electric scooter and and a dirt bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Zachary
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help mom with things that she needs and help others with things that they need.
My Christmas wishes are: a blue Rainbow Doll and a Hoverboard. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Eden
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: clean house and help my parents put away clothes.
My Christmas wishes are: a Hoverboard and an iPhone 11. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Kaden
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped out and played in a nice way.
My Christmas wishes are: a smartwatch and a tablet. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Hazel
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped a teacher open a door and helped a classmate up when he fell out his seat.
My Christmas wishes are: Batman Legos and an Nintendo Switch. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Michael
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: been good at school helping others and helping at the house.
My Christmas wishes are: a PlayStation 5 and Razor with mod tires. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Jayden
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my mom with her project and give a present to my mom and Riehe.
My Christmas wishes are: a Hoverboard and a BB gun. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
— Lane
Tiffany Roberts’
3rd-grade homeroom
Dear Santa,
What do you feed the reindeer? I have been good this year because I like to help people. I help my mom clean up. For Christmas I want a playhouse, LED lights for my room and an iPhone 8. — Serenity
Dear Santa,
Why do you never cut your beard? I have been good this year and helped my mom with cleaning the house. I also helped my aunt take care of her baby.
I would like to have a watch, a blue crystal, a Hocus Pocus sweatshirt, the book “Our Friend Hedgehog,” colored pencils, and a Nook for Christmas. — Brynn
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year and held the door for my class. I have also been nice to my family.
For Christmas I would like a Naruto toy and a Sasuke toy. I would also like a Kakashi toy. These are characters from my favorite movie.
— Ross
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year and helped my dad with chores. I have also helped my brother reach a toy at home because I didn’t want him to fall.
I would like a new fast RC car, an RC boat and a solar system poster for Christmas.
— Caleb
Dear Santa,
What type of cookies do you like the best? I have been good this year and helped my mom with the groceries and went hunting with my dad. I have also been a good friend.
For Christmas I would like lots of Fidgets, clothes and dresses, Slime and a Squishmallow.
— Isabella
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year by telling my dad thank you. I also say please.
For Christmas I would like a toy Lamborghini, Legos, Beyblades and a Hoverboard.
— Darius
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year because I helped my brother, Jaxon, with his homework when my mom was cooking dinner. I also helped my mom with my little brother, Torrin. I was so, so, so happy when my mom came home from the hospital with him.
For Christmas I would like an iPad, Mini Brands, a Discovery Kit, art supplies for my crafts and high heels.
— Peyton
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year and have helped classmates out when they dropped their things. I have also helped my mom clean around the house.
For Christmas I would like a Fidget toy, paint brush and canvases. But, the most important gift I want is to be with my family.
— Lila
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year and helped my mom and dad with chores. I also helped train my puppy.
I would like a dirt bike carburetor builder, four-wheeler, Pokémon legend pack, iPhone and an Xbox One.
— Landon
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year and helped clean out my dad’s car and cleaned my room.
For Christmas I would like an OMG Doll and a Rainbow High Doll. I also would like a pop it fidget toy and roller skates. — Deshauna
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year and have been responsible. I have helped my mom keep the house clean.
For Christmas I would like roller skates, a basketball and some books about history. I also really want my family to be happy and I want to make others happy.
— Tieteonna
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year.
For Christmas I want something that I can do, like an experiment or something crafty. I also want something that I can play outside with, and Slime so I can have fun. Last year Cupcake, my elf, lost his hat. We still have it. Please tell him we have it in a safe place for him.
— Maelyn
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year by helping to take care of my cats and helping my friends by picking up things that they drop at school.
For Christmas I would like to have a canvas and paints, a Barbie doll, PopIts, new shoes, and a new Hoverboard.
— Ashlyn
Naomi Mallory’s
3rd-grade homeroom
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year and gave out toys to charity and shared our floaties at Meads Pool this summer.
For Christmas I would like a Mini Phlat ball, airPods, a Nerf gun, Hot Wheels and tracks, and Silly String.
— Austin
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year and say nice things to my friends and help my friends get up if they fall.
I would like metal detectors, Fidgets, Nintendo Switch and a puppy for Christmas.
— Abel
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year because I helped my Dad build a shed. I am also nice to my friends and family.
For Christmas I would like to have baseball cards, a dirt bike, bait for fishing and a new baseball bat.
— Drake
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year by working around the house and doing my chores.
For Christmas I would like to have a red batting sleeve, a wooden bat, a new glove and baseball cards.
— Kayne
Dear Santa,
How do you go to all the houses in one night? I have been good this year and helped my mom do work in the house and feed my dogs.
For Christmas I would like to have a scooter, jeans, shoes, a coloring book and colored pencils.
— Gracie
Dear Santa,
How many cookies do you eat on Christmas Eve night? I have been good this year and have helped people and I have been kind.
For Christmas I would like a new bike, a chair for my room, a tree house, a TV for my room and new clothes.
— Kyhla
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite Christmas cookie? I have been good this year and bought my mom a wreath for our front door. I also hold the door for the person behind me at school.
For Christmas I would like PopIts, Pokémon cards, a personal computer, Warzone and a new basketball.
— Owen
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year because I got good grades in school and helped my mom pack for our vacation.
I would like really good Pokémon cards, a Harry Potter wand, a Harry Potter fire bolt broomstick and the Cake Bash game for my Xbox for Christmas.
— Zane
Dear Santa,
How do you bring toys all over the world in just one night? I have been good this year and helped my mom and grandma with the baby.
For Christmas I would like Mini Brands and the world’s smallest figures, a puppy, scrunchies, a lot of glitter, and an art set.
— Arabella
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year by sharing my candy with my sister and helping people.
For Christmas I would like Pokémon cards, a Nintendo Switch, batman, a stuffed animal, and school supplies.
— Braxton
Dear Santa,
What are the names of all your reindeer? I have been good this year and helped my mommy and Mimi.
For Christmas I would like to have a music box, a robot, a dog, dolls and a doll home.
— Heaven
Dear Santa,
How many Christmas trees do you have at the North Pole? I have been good this year and helped my mom and I have been nice at school to Ms. Mallory and Mrs. Roberts.
For Christmas I would like a big Hot Wheel toy car, a dinosaur, an Avenger action figure and a Mario toy. I love Christmas!
— Amir
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year and played with my brother. I also keep my room clean.
For Christmas I would like to have toys that my brother likes, Sonic toys and trains.
— Jordan
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year and helped my Dad clean his truck and held the door for someone at school.
For Christmas I would like a TV with a fire stick, a Nintendo switch, a google gift card, and a new baseball glove.
— Skylar
Dear Santa,
How much food do the reindeer eat on Christmas Eve? I have been good this year and helped people and I have been kind to others.
For Christmas I would like to have a new bike, clothes, nails, a tree house and a painting table with paints.
