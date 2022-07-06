TODAY

Alzheimer’s support

The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.

FRIDAY

Watercolor exhibit

The Perquimans Arts League will host a reception for an exhibit of the works of members of its Watercolor Club at 5:30 p.m. The show will close July 28.

JULY 13

Vacation Bible School

New Hope United Methodist Church will hold Vacation Bible School on the theme “God’s Super Heroes” Wednesday through Friday July 13-16, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday July 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner will be furnished for the nightly sessions. A cookout and fun activities will be held on July 16. To register, call Anna Pritchett at 252-333-2337 or email: pritchettanna@icloud.com. Registration will also be held Wednesday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m.

JULY 17

Gospel performance

Burgess Baptist Church at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, will host a concert by the gospel group Cornerstone at 6 p.m. Veteran gospel singers Lyn Sermons and Tricia Powers, formerly of the New Journey Trio, make up Cornerstone, which is a member of the Tidewater Gospel Music Association. A love offering will be taken during the event. Call 252-619-7262 or visit www.burgessbaptistchurch.com.

JULY 18

Watercolor Club

The Perquimans Art League’s Watercolor Club will meet at the Perquimans Recreation Center in Hertford at 10 a.m. The group spends at least two hours painting. Contact: JudyLynn Hooser at judylynn191@gmail.com.

JULY 21

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department in Belvidere from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

AUG. 2

PAL exhibit

The works of artist and author Katherine L. Lewis of Hertford will be displayed at the Perquimans Arts League gallery. Lewis is a portrait painter who also paints still life, landscape and seascape paintings.

SEPT. 6

PAL Member Show

The Perquimans Arts League Member Show will be held Sept. 6 to Oct. 1. Works may be dropped off between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.