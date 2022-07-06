...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of around 105.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Alzeheimer's/Dementia Support Group to meet Thursday
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
FRIDAY
Watercolor exhibit
The Perquimans Arts League will host a reception for an exhibit of the works of members of its Watercolor Club at 5:30 p.m. The show will close July 28.
JULY 13
Vacation Bible School
New Hope United Methodist Church will hold Vacation Bible School on the theme “God’s Super Heroes” Wednesday through Friday July 13-16, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday July 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner will be furnished for the nightly sessions. A cookout and fun activities will be held on July 16. To register, call Anna Pritchett at 252-333-2337 or email: pritchettanna@icloud.com. Registration will also be held Wednesday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m.
JULY 17
Gospel performance
Burgess Baptist Church at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, will host a concert by the gospel group Cornerstone at 6 p.m. Veteran gospel singers Lyn Sermons and Tricia Powers, formerly of the New Journey Trio, make up Cornerstone, which is a member of the Tidewater Gospel Music Association. A love offering will be taken during the event. Call 252-619-7262 or visit www.burgessbaptistchurch.com.
JULY 18
Watercolor Club
The Perquimans Art League’s Watercolor Club will meet at the Perquimans Recreation Center in Hertford at 10 a.m. The group spends at least two hours painting. Contact: JudyLynn Hooser at judylynn191@gmail.com.
JULY 21
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department in Belvidere from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
AUG. 2
PAL exhibit
The works of artist and author Katherine L. Lewis of Hertford will be displayed at the Perquimans Arts League gallery. Lewis is a portrait painter who also paints still life, landscape and seascape paintings.
SEPT. 6
PAL Member Show
The Perquimans Arts League Member Show will be held Sept. 6 to Oct. 1. Works may be dropped off between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.