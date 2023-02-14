Rev. Donald Jones

The Rev. Donald Jones, presiding elder of the AME Zion Elizabeth City District, talks about ways AME Zion and United Methodist churches can participate in a joint ministry, Tuesday, at Bethel AME Zion Church in Newland.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

African American Episcopal Zion churches and United Methodist churches in the Albemarle will hold a joint Ash Wednesday service Wednesday, Feb. 22 in Elizabeth City.

The worship service is one outgrowth of a gathering of pastors from AME Zion churches and United Methodist churches in the Albemarle that took place this week with the goal of building friendships and ministry partnerships.