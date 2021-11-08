Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Perquimans County. Please send listings to lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.
Today
Veterans Day
American Legion Post 126 will host its Veterans Day ceremony outside the Perquimans County Courthouse at 11 a.m.
Legion raffle
The William Paul Stallings Post 126 of the American Legion will host its final 50/50 raffle of the year at 111 W. Academy St., Hertford. Tickets are $5 or five for $20.
Keel Club dinner
The Albemarle Area United Way will host its annual Keel Club Philanthropy Dinner at the new Seven Sounds Brewing Company on Water Street Thursday, Nov. 11, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at aaunitedway.org, by calling 252-333-1510, or visiting the AAUW office at 1413 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City.
Nov. 16
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Albemarle Plantation’s Community Center, Hertford, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nov. 17
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch program both in person and on Zoom at noon. Bill Barber, a retired forester in eastern North Carolina, will speak on the topic, “Buffalo City & Blount Patent: A History of Logging the Dare Mainland.” Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
Nov. 18
Clay Shoot
The Perquimans County Clay Shoot will be held at 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your own gun, ammo will be provided. Tickets are $50.
Albemarle Commission
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, at 6 p.m. For Zoom access, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
Nov. 19
Turkey Drop
The Turkey Drop to benefit Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans will be held at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Friday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. Turkeys and Thanksgiving side items are needed.
Nov. 21-27
Shop Small
Shop Small in Perquimans will be held the week of Nov. 21-27. Those turning in receipts showing they’ve purchased $100 of merchandise from local businesses will be entered to win a swag bag full of goodies from participating businesses. Winner will be announced Nov. 28.
Dec. 2
Chamber dinner
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will host a Member Appreciation Dinner at Hertford Bay Taproom at 107 W. Grubb St., Hertford, at 6 p.m.
Dec. 3
Pancakes and Pajamas
Camp Cale will host Pancakes and Pajamas from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy Christmas-themed crafts, activities, a telling of the Nativity story and visit by Santa. The event also includes a pancakes and sausage meal and a hot chocolate bar. Deadline to register is Nov. 29. Cost is $40 for a table of eight or $6 per person. Register at campcale.com/.
Gingerbread house
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Gingerbread House workshop at the museum in Elizabeth City from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees will design a ginger bread house decorated with Grinch-lie candles reflecting the museum’s Who-Seusmville Christmas decorations.
Grand Illumination
The town of Hertford’s Grand Illumination will be held at 6 p.m. in front of the Perquimans County Courthouse. The town’s marquee Christmas holiday event includes illumination of downtown Hertford, live entertainment and visits with Santa. Joel Taylor, the bands at Perquimans County High and Perquimans Middle schools, the Dance Company of Hertford and Hertford Baptist Preschool will perform.
Dec. 4
Christmas kickoff
A Christmas Kickoff Weekend in Perquimans will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Department at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event will feature at 5K Rhythm Run, craft bazaar, kids activities and food trucks. Contact: Amy Tinsley at 312-2595 or Stacey Layden at 910-409-8021.
Christmas parade
The annual Hertford Christmas Parade will also be held in downtown Hertford at 2 p.m.
Wreath workshop
A wreath workshop will be held at 730 N. Granville St., Edenton, from 10 a.m. to noon. The $30 ticket includes a 12-inch Fraser fir wreath and supplies. For tickets, call 252-482-6585.
Dec. 5
Christmas Craft Fair
A Christmas Craft Fair will be held at 1241 Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, from noon to 5 p.m.
Dec. 16
Colonial Christmas Open House
The Perquimans Restoration Association will host a Colonial Christmas Open House event at the Newbold-White House from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. PAL volunteers make assorted food items, including desserts, to serve during the free event. Mulled cider, coffee and tea are also served. Past open houses have also featured carol singing and a Yule Log fire outdoors.
Jan. 22
Perquimans Bridal Expo
The Perquimans Bridal Expo will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.