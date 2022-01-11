TODAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Albemarle Plantation community center in Hertford from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MONDAY
King Day observance
The Perquimans County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will conduct a motorcade in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The motorcade will line up at Perquimans County High School at 10:30 a.m. and leave at 11 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., a sit-in-your-car event will be held at Winfall Park.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Charles Knight, author and curator of military history at the N.C. Museum of History, will give a presentation on Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee at noon. The program will be available both in-person and via Zoom. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
After School Art
The Perquimans Arts League will offer the “Elements of Art” as its first after-school art class on Wednesday. The free four-week class will be for students ages 7-10 and continue Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. The class is limited to 10 students. Registration is required in advance. Contact: Sheryl Corr at sherylcorr@embarqmail.com or call 252-426-7463. Registration form must be received before child is considered enrolled.
UPCOMING
Sons of Revolution
The Sons of the American Revolution will meet at Captain Bob’s in Hertford on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 6:30 p.m. Jared Jacavone, librarian and branch manager of the Tyrrell County Public Library, will discuss the topic, “Revolutionary Rhode Island.” Contact: Warren Smith at 252-221-2050.
Saturday Art at PAL
The Perquimans Arts League will host the free arts class “Mom & Me” Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Attendees encouraged to bring their mother (or another grownup person) and learn how to make beaded bracelets. Class is limited to 10 participants. Registration must be in advance. Register online or contact Sheryl Corr at sherylcorr@embarqmail.com or 252-426-7463.
Perquimans Bridal Expo
The Perquimans Bridal Expo will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
‘A Place to Go’ exhibit
The Perquimans Arts League will host a new exhibit, “A Place to Go,” starting Jan. 25, and continuing through Feb. 19. The show will feature the artists’ favorite places or “where they go to feel peace and happiness.” The exhibition is open to all members. To set up an appointment, call 252-426-3041.
PAL art auction
The Perquimans Arts League will host benefit art auction featuring 60 artworks by artist and new local resident Jack Pardue at the Clubhouse Restaurant at Albemarle Plantation, Feb. 5, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at the PAL gallery.