Albemarle Plantation Women’s club recently gathered at the clubhouse, after having to cancel in 2020, for the scholarship and Women in Transition Grant awards celebration.
During the May 12 meeting, Terri Clark, President of APWC, welcomed over 70 members and guests followed by Patty Walsh, Vice President, who acknowledged upcoming birthdays of our members.
Pat Snyder, Co-Chair of Programs, reminded our members of the upcoming trip in June to the Elizabethan Gardens in Manteo. She then turned the podium over to Penny Byrd, who received several rounds of applause as she shared the history and progress of the Women’s Club’s success through the years, honoring female students and Women in Transition since 2000.
APWC has given over $90,325 to deserving ladies since 2001! Byrd also presented our Women in Transition Grant recipient, Linda Owens, who was unable to attend because she was WORKING. Owen's business, Alternative Body Kneads in Hertford, took a hit last year, and due to the shutdown and client drop-off, she is struggling with expenses for licensing and class requirements for ethics and sanitation. APWC was honored to award Linda $1,000.
Following Byrd, Nancy Fisher, Chair of Community Giving was honored and blessed to share the success of the fundraising committee in 2020. Thanks to the generosity of residents at A.P., the community, and Sponsors of the ACCESS golf tournament APWC has thus far distributed over $4,000 to local schools and other Community based needs.
The Women’s club awarded six well deserving graduates from Perquimans High School $2,000 each to further their education. All of these young women have put forth a tremendous effort in High School, excel academically and care deeply about the community. Here is a little of what they shared with our members.
Greyson Pierce is ranked 1st in her class and will be attending ECSU and major in aviation. Her dream of becoming a pilot and entering the military is within reach thanks to APWC. She hopes to fly with Nightingale.
Emma Nixon will attend East Carolina U. and pursue a degree in Speech Language Therapy. Nixon ranks 13 in her class and works at Story’s Seaford. She has danced with the Dance Company of Hertford since the age of 3 and is proficient on the trumpet. She has been known to give impromptu concerts in the halls of P.Q. High School.
Natalie Corprew is 4th in the class and will attend UNC, Chapel Hill and pursue a degree in Pharmacy. Corprew led the conference in Volleyball the last 2 seasons earning all-conference, all-region, and all-state selections. She has served as Captain of the Soccer team and Captain of the Albemarle Regional Volleyball Club. She is active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta and Rotary Interact Clubs.
Tiffany Mathis, ranks 10th in her class and has been very involved with the Lead Club, (Leaders Engaging in Academic Development). Mathis will attend Mars Hill University in the fall and major in Zoology. She hopes to work at a zoo with exotic animals and safari park. She has served as manager of the basketball team and statistician for the baseball and volleyball teams. Mathis also works part-time at Story’s Seafood.
Carly Elliott is ranked 9 and is Chapter President of the Future Farmers of America. She plans to attend North Carolina State University in pursuit of a B.S. in both Agricultural Education and Turfgrass Science. She plans on getting her Masters in Agricultural Education and Extension, ultimately, returning to Perquimans County to teach high school agriculture.
Elliott played volleyball, basketball and softball throughout high school. She led the volleyball conference in assists, made the all-conference team and was instrumental in getting the team to Eastern Regionals.
Maci Denson ranks 2nd and is President of the Rotary Interact Club. She will attend U.N.C Chapel Hill for an undergraduate degree in Chemistry followed by a graduate degree in Pharmacy.
After graduation Denson hopes to return to Hertford and work in a local pharmacy, hospital, or possibly start her own business. Denson has served as Captain of the Softball and Volleyball teams. Her awards include Athlete of the Year, Offensive softball Player of the year as well as Academic all-conference.
Congratulations graduates!!
Nancy then introduced the guest speaker Dr. Stephen Livesay. Dr. Livesay is President Emeritus of Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee. He and Mrs. Livesay moved to A.P. in July of 2020. Dr. Livesay’s 40 plus year career began as a High School teacher and coach. He received his Masters from Oakland University followed by a PHD from the University of Michigan.
His achievements include Associate Professor at Liberty University, Vice President for the Institutional Advancement of Belhaven College and finally, President of Bryan College from 2003 to July 2020. Dr. Livesay gave a very thoughtful and inspiring speech encouraging the graduates to continue to be “difference makers” and maintain an attitude of hard work and service to others without losing their moral compass.
A special surprise came from Corinne Livesay who gave each graduate a signed copy of her book “William Jennings Bryan, A Difference Maker”.
The program concluded with a delicious lunch prepared by Chef Jimmy and a cake from Alvin of Bout Thyme Kitchen in Hertford.
What a long awaited taste of normalcy.